 

Casper to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Philip Krim, along with Chief Financial Officer, Michael Monahan, will be virtually participating in the following investor conferences in March 2021:

  • UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference
     Date: March 10, 2021
    Virtual Presentation: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference
     Date: March 11, 2021
    Virtual Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference
     Date: March 15, 2021
    Virtual Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET

For the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference, a live webcast of the presentation will be available online at ir.casper.com in the “Events and Presentations” section. Please go to the website at least ten (10) minutes prior to the presentation to register. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

If you have questions about Casper or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact ir@casper.com.

About Casper

Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.



