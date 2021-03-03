 

Abracon LLC Acquires AEL Crystals Ltd

SPICEWOOD, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon LLC, (Abracon) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of AEL Crystals Ltd, a privately held frequency control supplier headquartered in Surrey, England.

"We are excited to join these two frequency control companies together as we enhance our presence in the European market with the addition of a very knowledgeable AEL team. One key strategic objective for Abracon has been to position a hard site in Europe with a service center. The addition of AEL fulfills this objective as the AEL corporate headquarters in the UK will transform into the Abracon European service center," said Mike Calabria, Abracon's president and CEO.

With the acquisition of AEL Crystals, Abracon will be able to further expand its frequency control and timing devices portfolio as well as expand Abracon's physical presence in the European market.  Integrating AEL's range of products into Abracon's existing portfolio will strengthen Abracon's ability to provide the latest technical design support and global supply chain flexibility to solve customers' unique challenges of today.

"We, at AEL Crystals Ltd, are delighted to become part of the Abracon family," said Gary Ramsdale, managing director of AEL. "We have long recognised that both AEL Crystals and Abracon share the core values of customer service, an unparalleled range of frequency control products and a reputation for reliability. We look forward to bringing these principles to the European market."

Abracon will actively support the integration of AEL product lines as well as the superior customer service and reliability customers have come to know.

About Abracon, LLC

Founded in 1992, Abracon, LLC is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control & timing device, RF & antenna and inductor & connectivity solutions through a global distribution network.  Abracon has design and application engineering resources in Texas and sales offices in Texas, California, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Scotland, India, Israel, Hungary, UK and Germany. Abracon's products are offered through its global distribution network.

With service, quality and technical expertise at the company's core, Abracon enables innovative, connected IoT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense and beyond. 

About AEL Crystals

Since 1991, AEL Crystals Ltd has developed as one of Europe's leading vendors of frequency control components. Our success is based upon a foundation of solid engineering knowledge whilst also giving our customers a highly efficient total supply chain management service. No matter where you are located, whether you have R&D facilities in the UK or production in the Far East, you can be sure that AEL will always provide you with consistent quality and a reliable service at a globally competitive price.

 



