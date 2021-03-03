Uniper closes the financial year 2020 with an adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR 998m, being at the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 800m-1000m (Prior Year: EUR 863m). Adjusted net income comes in at EUR 774m, also at the upper end of the EUR 600m-800m guidance range (Prior Year: EUR 614m).

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend Uniper SE: Uniper ends up financial year 2020 at upper range of earnings guidance and provides outlook on 2021 03-March-2021 / 20:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In line with the previously communicated dividend target 2020, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.37 per share for the 2020 financial year. This corresponds to a total dividend payment of EUR 501m.

For the financial year 2021, assuming a normal course of business, Uniper expects an adjusted EBIT between EUR 700m and 950m and an adjusted net income between EUR 550m and 750m.

Uniper will communicate the dividend policy for the fiscal year 2021 at a later stage. The discussion on the dividend policy and the timing of the dividend policy release with the major shareholder Fortum is pending.

The key figures used are explained in the Annual Report of Uniper SE. The Annual Report of Uniper SE is available at www.uniper.energy.

Contact:Person making the notification:Dr. Patrick WolffGeneral Counsel and Chief Compliance OfficerContact for investors and analysts:Stefan JostExecutive Vice PresidentGroup Finance & Investor RelationsUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 211 4579 8200Telefax +49 211 4579 2022Email ir@uniper.energyMedia contact:Leif ErichsenSenior Vice PresidentExternal Communication & BrandUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 211 4579 3570Mobile +49 171 563 92 42press@uniper.energy

03-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Uniper SE Holzstraße 6 40221 Dusseldorf Germany Phone: +49 211 73275 0 Fax: +49 211 4579 2022 E-mail: info@uniper.energy Internet: www.uniper.energy ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6 WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1172949

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1172949 03-March-2021 CET/CEST