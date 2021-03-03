 

DGAP-Adhoc Uniper SE: Uniper ends up financial year 2020 at upper range of earnings guidance and provides outlook on 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.03.2021, 20:37  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend
Uniper SE: Uniper ends up financial year 2020 at upper range of earnings guidance and provides outlook on 2021

03-March-2021 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper closes the financial year 2020 with an adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR 998m, being at the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 800m-1000m (Prior Year: EUR 863m). Adjusted net income comes in at EUR 774m, also at the upper end of the EUR 600m-800m guidance range (Prior Year: EUR 614m).

In line with the previously communicated dividend target 2020, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.37 per share for the 2020 financial year. This corresponds to a total dividend payment of EUR 501m.

For the financial year 2021, assuming a normal course of business, Uniper expects an adjusted EBIT between EUR 700m and 950m and an adjusted net income between EUR 550m and 750m.

Uniper will communicate the dividend policy for the fiscal year 2021 at a later stage. The discussion on the dividend policy and the timing of the dividend policy release with the major shareholder Fortum is pending.

The key figures used are explained in the Annual Report of Uniper SE. The Annual Report of Uniper SE is available at www.uniper.energy.




Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Patrick Wolff
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Leif Erichsen
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Brand
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 3570
Mobile +49 171 563 92 42
press@uniper.energy

03-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1172949

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1172949  03-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1172949&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Uniper SE: Uniper ends up financial year 2020 at upper range of earnings guidance and provides outlook on 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend Uniper SE: Uniper ends up financial year 2020 at upper range of earnings guidance and provides outlook on 2021 03-March-2021 / 20:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing to ensure seamless tenant transition on 15,000 sqm in ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler closes 2020 with strong fourth quarter
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: successfully places EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Leads $30 Million Series B Funding Round of Neobroker nextmarkets
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: COVID-19-Antigen-Schnelltests im Portfolio der NanoRepro AG durch ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-DD: freenet AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax hält sich trotz Schwäche über 14 000
04.03.21
ROUNDUP: Netzbetreiber wollen abgeschaltete Kohlekraftwerke in Reserve halten
04.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 04.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
04.03.21
ROUNDUP 2: Uniper und Fortum noch uneinig über Dividendenpolitik - Mehr Gewinn
04.03.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt Uniper auf 'Underperform'
04.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Renditeanstieg am Anleihenmarkt drückt weiter auf die Kurse
04.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger honorieren die Zahlen von Uniper - Versorgersektor fest
04.03.21
ROUNDUP: Uniper und Fortum noch uneinig über Dividendenpolitik - Ergebnis steigt
04.03.21
BARCLAYS belässt Uniper auf 'Equal Weight'
04.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt Uniper auf 'Overweight'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
517
Uniper ?