 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.03.2021, 21:15  |  90   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR; NASDAQ:VLDRW) securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Moradpour v. Velodyne Lidar, Inc., No. 21-cv-01486, and is assigned to Judge Susan Y. Illston. The Velodyne Lidar class action lawsuit charges Velodyne Lidar and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Velodyne Lidar securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Velodyne Lidar class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Velodyne Lidar class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Velodyne Lidar class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Velodyne Lidar class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Velodyne Lidar class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Velodyne Lidar class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Brian Cochran of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Velodyne Lidar class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 3, 2021.

Velodyne Lidar provides solutions to develop safe automated systems including real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne Lidar became a public entity on or about September 29, 2020 when it merged with Graf Industrial Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.

The Velodyne Lidar class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) certain of Velodyne Lidar’s directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Velodyne Lidar’s officers and directors; (ii) Velodyne Lidar was investigating the foregoing matters; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Velodyne Lidar’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 22, 2021, Velodyne Lidar announced that Velodyne Lidar’s Board had removed David Hall as Chairman of the Board and terminated Marta Hall’s employment after an Audit Committee investigation “concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors.” In addition, Velodyne Lidar announced that Velodyne Lidar’s Board formally censured Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall, but that they would remain directors of Velodyne Lidar. On this news, the price of Velodyne Lidar’s common stock fell approximately 15% while the price of Velodyne Lidar’s warrants fell approximately 20%, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities class action litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For seven consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations, and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR; NASDAQ:VLDRW) securities between November 9, 2020 and February …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Velodyne Lidar kündigt kostenlosen virtuellen Gipfel an: Disruptive Women Powering Our Autonomous Future (Revolutionäre Frauen, die unsere autonome Zukunft vorantreiben)
04.03.21
VELODYNE LIDAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc.- VLDR
03.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
03.03.21
BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – VLDR, VLDRW
03.03.21
Velodyne Lidar Announces Free Virtual Summit, Disruptive Women Powering Our Autonomous Future
03.03.21
VELODYNE LIDAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
03.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Investors
02.03.21
VLDR CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
26.02.21
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Investigation