 

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces $70 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.03.2021, 21:22  |  116   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (“Chemtrade” or the “Fund”) (TSX: CHE.UN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), on a bought deal basis, 9,800,000 trust units (the “Trust Units”), at a price of $7.15 per Trust Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million (the “Offering”). The Fund has also granted the Underwriters the option to purchase up to $10.5 million of additional Trust Units at the Offering Price to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part any time up to 30 days following closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under the Fund’s existing credit facility and for general trust purposes. The Fund expects to draw on its credit facility in connection with future organic growth opportunities, particularly in ultra-pure sulphuric acid and water chemical products and the monetization of by-product hydrogen in the electrochemicals segment.

The completion of the Offering is subject to normal regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX, and is expected to close on or about March 10, 2021.

The Trust Units will be offered in all of the provinces and territories of Canada by way of a shelf prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus and may also be offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A in the United States.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces $70 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (“Chemtrade” or the “Fund”) (TSX: CHE.UN) announced today that it has entered into an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Relay Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Firm Cybeats Technologies Fortifying Critical Pandemic Device ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...