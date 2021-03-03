 

ComEd Urges Customers to Act Now to Take Advantage of Millions in Bill-Assistance Dollars

As the one-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic nears, ComEd recognizes that families and businesses are still dealing with continued financial challenges and urges customers with past-due balances to call the energy company so that they can be connected to available financial assistance.

Last year, ComEd increased its annual bill-assistance options, connecting customers to a record of more than $70 million in financial assistance and supporting more than a quarter of a million customers with stabilizing grants. This year, ComEd encourages customers to contact the energy company immediately to see if they are eligible for millions of dollars more in bill assistance now available. There are also extended payment options to help customers with their past-due balances.

“For the past year, the pandemic has created incredible financial challenges for many of our customers, some of whom have never before needed assistance in paying their bills,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez. “To meet the needs of these customers, we continue to offer programs – and work to make customers aware of them – to connect as many individuals, families and businesses as possible to the assistance they need.”

Bill-payment assistance options

For customers who struggle to cover energy expenses, the ComEd CARE programs offer a range of financial-assistance options, while funding is available, to help eligible customers pay their energy bills. There are programs available for residential customers with household incomes of up to 250 percent of the federal poverty level; as well as activated and deployed members of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard, Reserves and honorably discharged veterans. There is also financial assistance available for nonprofit organizations.

Any customer experiencing a hardship or difficulty with their electric bill should call ComEd immediately at 1-800-334-7661 (1-800-EDISON-1), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to learn more on how to apply. Information on each of these options is available at ComEd.com/PaymentAssistance.

ComEd also offers usage alerts and energy-management tips to help customers manage energy use to save money now and on future energy bills. For information, visit ComEd.com/OnlineTools.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



