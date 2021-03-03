 

Latest global university rankings MIT & Harvard share top spot, Russia and China record best-ever performances

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.03.2021, 22:00  |  90   |   |   

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds – international higher education think-tank – have today released the eleventh edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject: an extensive independent comparative analysis on the performance of 13,883 individual university programs, taken by students at 1440 universities in 85 locations across the world, across 51 academic disciplines.  They are part of the annual QS World University Rankings portfolio, which was consulted over 147 million times in 2020, and covered 98,000 times by media and institutions.

(PRNewsfoto/QS Quacquarelli Symonds)

Global Highlights

  • Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are the strongest-performing institutions across the exercise, ranking number-one in twelve subjects.
  • The United Kingdom's higher education sector remains resilient. 13 of the 51 subject tables are topped by a British university, with the University of Oxford leading five of those 13.
  • Chinese higher education continues to reach new heights, with the sector attaining a record number of programs now achieving a top-50 rank.
  • No university has a larger number of top-50 departments than Canada's University of Toronto (46).
  • Switzerland's ETH Zurich is continental Europe's top university, achieving number-one spots for Geology, Geophysics, and Earth & Marine Sciences. Based on its share of top-10 ranks, Switzerland is the world's third-best higher education sector.
  • Australia now possesses its lowest number of programs ranking among the top 10 in the world in the last three years. Its total of 13 top-10 departments is fewer than in 2020 (17), and 2019 (18). Two-thirds of Australian National University's programs have fallen year-on-year.
  • Backed by strong endowments, two Singaporean universities hold number-one positions: Nanyang Technological University is #1 for Materials Science, while the National University of SingaporeAsia's best-performing university – is #1 for Petroleum Engineering.
  • Conversely, Japanese higher education is in relative decline after decades of underfunding for research and PhD students.
  • India's Institutes of Eminence program is struggling to yield results, with no increase in top-100 representation for India's public Institutes of Eminence.
  • Russian higher education continues to move from strength to strength, with a record number of departments achieving top-20 places.
  • Driven by world-class performances in Dentistry, Petroleum Engineering, and Mining Engineering, Universidade de São Paulo (USP) has retained its status as Latin America's best-performing university in this exercise.
  • The University of Cape Town remains Africa's most competitive institution, with 24 of its programs placing among the top-200.

Jack Moran, QS Spokesperson, said: "Observing performance trends across nearly 14,000 university departments enables us to draw some conclusions about the commonalities between nations that are improving and nations that are not. Three factors stand out. First, an international outlook – both in terms of faculty body and research relationships – correlates strongly with improved performance. Second, rising universities have received strong targeted investment from governments over a decade or more – particularly in China, Russia, and Singapore. Third, improving relationships with industry is correlated with better employment, research, and innovation outcomes."

Methodology: https://www.TopUniversities.com/subject-rankings/methodology.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099097/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Latest global university rankings MIT & Harvard share top spot, Russia and China record best-ever performances LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QS Quacquarelli Symonds – international higher education think-tank – have today released the eleventh edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject: an extensive independent comparative analysis on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MWC Shanghai 2021 Makes A Dramatic Return With 200,000 Representatives As An International Physical ...
Financial industry must tackle gender bias in algorithms, according to global fintech leader, ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
Snips chooses Tritan Renew for a new sustainable line of housewares
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Same Day Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 132,380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 50.0% | Valuates Reports
The Russian Direct Investment Fund: EMA starts rolling review of Sputnik V
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by ...
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth $297.4 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Files 2020 Year-End Disclosure Documents
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by Subject
04.03.21
Air Liquide Aktie: Franzosen setzen auf Japans Wasserstoffmarkt.
03.03.21
Aktuelle globale Hochschulrankings: MIT und Harvard teilen sich den Spitzenplatz, Russland und China erzielen Bestleistungen
02.03.21
Petronav Carriers, expanding its tanker fleet adding one more FKAB MR tanker;  
02.03.21
EQS-News: Schauraum-Öffnung als Startsignal zur Aufholjagd
01.03.21
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Lease Extension with CITGO Petroleum Corporation
01.03.21
Clever Tanken: Preis-Rally an den Rohölmärkten treibt Kraftstoffpreise im Februar an
01.03.21
Abacus Provides Update on Willow
27.02.21
Bunker Hill Mining Intercepts Near Surface, High-grade Silver
26.02.21
The Prime Minister of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Remarks at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021 and Receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environmental Leadership Award