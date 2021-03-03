

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.03.2021 / 22:06

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Stéphane Last name(s): Bancel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 50.6191 USD 251475.9322 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 50.6191 USD 251475.9322 USD

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-02; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: New York MIC: XNYS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

03.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

