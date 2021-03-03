

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.03.2021 / 22:06

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Ross L. Last name(s): Levine

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction

Release of 3,946 Restricted Stock Units on February 28, 2021 based on grant made on February 28, 2018. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on February 26, 2021: $50.00. Subsequent to the grant release, receipt of 1,781 Common Shares upon net share settlement wherein a number of Common Shares are withheld by the Company to cover related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs based on share price on vesting date). Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

