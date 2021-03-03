Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend 50% to $0.15 per Share
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable March 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021. The dividend increased 50% compared to the prior quarter of $.10 per share.
Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 317th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
About Flexsteel
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of upholstered furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name “Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.
For more information, visit our web site at http://www.flexsteel.com.
