Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend 50% to $0.15 per Share

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable March 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021. The dividend increased 50% compared to the prior quarter of $.10 per share.

Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 317th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.