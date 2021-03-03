SITE Centers to Present at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) today announced that it will participate in the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference held March 8 through March 11, 2021. David R. Lukes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a company presentation on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The audio-only webcast will be available to investors here, and the presentation deck will be posted on the Company’s website. A replay of the audio-only webcast will be available at ir.sitecenters.com through March 8, 2022.
About SITE Centers Corp.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.
