SITE Centers to Present at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) today announced that it will participate in the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference held March 8 through March 11, 2021. David R. Lukes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a company presentation on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The audio-only webcast will be available to investors here, and the presentation deck will be posted on the Company’s website. A replay of the audio-only webcast will be available at ir.sitecenters.com through March 8, 2022.

About SITE Centers Corp.