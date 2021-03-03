VF Corporation Appoints Susie Mulder as Global Brand President, Timberland

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced the appointment of Susie Mulder as Global Brand President, Timberland . She begins in her new role on April 5 and will report to VF’s Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Rendle. She will also serve on VF’s Executive Leadership Team.

Susie Mulder - VF Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Mulder will be responsible for driving the Timberland brand’s core strategic priorities related to product diversification across footwear and apparel, and a consumer-led, retail-centric, digital-first approach. She will build on the brand’s new eco-innovation franchises while also ensuring continued success within the Timberland PRO business.

Mulder joins the Timberland brand from clothing brand NIC+ZOE where she served as CEO since April 2012. During her tenure as CEO, Mulder guided NIC+ZOE’s continued revenue growth through expansion into new points of distribution in the U.S. and internationally, and launched the brand’s direct-to-consumer efforts via e-commerce and its owned stores.

Before serving as CEO of NIC+ZOE, Mulder was a partner at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company where she was a leader in the global retail and consumer goods practice for 15 years.

“We conducted a very thoughtful and extensive search to find the ideal person to lead our iconic Timberland brand globally, and we found that person in Susie,” said Rendle. “She brings a broad mix of experience in apparel, retail and consumer strategies, all of which is complemented by her strong leadership skills and passion for people and active lifestyles. We look forward to working with Susie as we build on the Timberland brand’s rich heritage and its recent momentum as it continues to evolve and diversify its go-to-market skills with new and innovative product, consumer-oriented stories and compelling brand experiences.”

Mulder has deep experience in corporate boardrooms. She is currently a Board Member at the Kraft Heinz Company where she serves on the Audit and Nominating and Governance Committees. She is also a Board Member of Sally Beauty Holdings where she serves on the Executive Committee and other committees. In addition, Mulder is a member of the Philanthropic Board of Advisors for the Boston Children’s Hospital.