 

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference 2021 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2:30 pm Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.flooranddecor.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 133 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 31 states at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.



