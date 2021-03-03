Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference 2021 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2:30 pm Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.flooranddecor.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.