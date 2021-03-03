SpartanNash Announces Greg Molloy to Fill VP, Environmental Health and Safety Role

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that Greg Molloy has been named Vice President, Environmental Health and Safety, effective March 1. He will be responsible for developing and leading strategic initiatives in the areas of Health, Safety and Environmental sustainability to ensure companywide compliance with all safety and environmental laws and regulations.

Greg Molloy (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Molloy will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Yvonne Trupiano.

“One of SpartanNash’s key initiatives in 2021 is improving our associate experience through initiatives related to safety and retention. Mr. Molloy’s leadership will be paramount to achieving these goals,” President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Sarsam said. “As we continue to build a people-first safety culture, his track record of creating comprehensive programs to deliver compliance and safety results and experience ensuring safety measures and awareness are embedded throughout business processes will enable and empower our success at SpartanNash.”

Previously, Mr. Molloy served as Group Manager, Corporate SH&E for Nestle USA, leading environmental, health and safety programs for more than 70 sites and 9,000 employees. He previously served as Corporate Director, Risk and EHS for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, building and turning around the safety performance of the largest packaged ice cream company in the world. Prior to Dreyer’s, Mr. Molloy also served as Manager of Safety for General Mills.

Mr. Molloy earned an MBA in Industrial Relations from McMaster University and a bachelor's in Economics from the University of Waterloo. In addition, he holds Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP), Management System Implementation (ISO 14001, OSHAS 18001), Continuous Improvement (TPM), and Ammonia Refrigeration (PSM/RMP) certifications.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

