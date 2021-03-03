Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Cloud ARR was $810 million, up 83% year-over-year.

Total ARR was $2.36 billion, up 41% year-over-year.

Cloud revenue was $171 million, up 72% year-over-year.

Total revenues were $745 million, down 6% year-over-year.

510 customers with ARR greater than $1 million, up 44% year-over-year.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Cloud revenue was $554 million, up 77% year-over-year.

Total revenues were $2.23 billion, down 5% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $780 million; GAAP operating margin was negative 35%.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $85 million; non-GAAP operating margin was negative 3.8%.

GAAP loss per share was $5.68; non-GAAP loss per share was $0.55.

Operating cash flow was negative $191 million with free cash flow of negative $228 million.

“Just three years ago, we set out to radically transform Splunk to better help our customers put data at the heart of their own organizations and strategy,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “I’ve been incredibly proud of our progress through our transformation, and this quarter’s performance is no exception.”

“The market’s demand for data-driven solutions that enable digital and cloud transformation has never been higher,” Merritt continued. “We now have more than 500 customers investing over $1 million annually in our platform and solutions. At our size, Splunk is one of the fastest growing companies in the history of enterprise software.”

“With Total ARR growing 41% year-over-year and $810M of Cloud ARR accelerating to 83% growth, we are extremely proud of the team’s execution and the company’s business fundamentals, both of which remain strong,” said Jason Child, chief financial officer, Splunk. “As organizations continue to reinvent towards the cloud, I’m confident that our ability to support them across IT, Security and Developer operations positions Splunk for long-term success.”

Fiscal Year 2021 & Recent Business Highlights:

New and Expansion Customers Include: California Pizza Kitchen, Cornerstone OnDemand, Europcar (France), Ghana International Bank, Lockheed Martin Space, Nationwide Building Society (United Kingdom), NATO Communications and Information Agency (Belgium), The New York City Fire Department (FDNY), Nvidia, Okta, Shopify, Strava, Tesco (United Kingdom), Tide, United States Census Bureau

Financial Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal first quarter 2022 (ending April 30, 2021):

Total ARR is expected to be between $2.42 billion and $2.44 billion.

Total revenues are expected to be between $480 million and $500 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately negative 30%.

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section “Financial Outlook” exclude estimates for stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, acquisition-related adjustments, amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software costs.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. The company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Splunk’s executive management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (866) 501-1535. International parties may access the call by dialing (216) 672-5582. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Splunk’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through March 10, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and referencing Conference ID 1086748.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Splunk’s total ARR, revenue and non-GAAP operating margin targets for the company’s fiscal first quarter in the paragraphs under “Financial Outlook” above and other statements regarding our market opportunity, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business environment, such as the pace of customer digital and cloud transformation and the importance of data; the growth of our cloud business; the market for data-related products and trends in this market, future growth and related targets, including trends in our cloud software business mix, customer renewals, momentum, growth rate, strategy, technology and product innovation; expectations for our industry and business, such as our business model, customer demand, our partner relationships, customer success and feedback, expanding use of Splunk by customers, and expected benefits and scale of our products. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with Splunk’s rapid growth, particularly outside of the United States; Splunk’s inability to realize value from its significant investments in its business, including product and service innovations and through acquisitions; Splunk’s shift from sales of perpetual licenses in favor of sales of term licenses and subscription agreements for our cloud services which impact the timing of revenue, cash collections and margins; a shift from sales of term licenses in favor of sales of subscription agreements for our cloud services which impact the timing of revenue and margins; Splunk’s transition to a multi-product software and services business; Splunk’s inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies, such as Plumbr, Rigor and Flowmill; Splunk’s inability to service its debt obligations or other adverse effects related to our convertible notes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall economic environment, including customer buying capacity, urgency and patterns; and general market, political, economic, business and competitive market conditions.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Splunk’s financial results is included in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Splunk’s other filings with the SEC. Splunk does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Splunk Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues License $ 405,954 $ 517,542 $ 971,378 $ 1,373,367 Cloud services 171,396 99,413 554,132 312,358 Maintenance and services 167,728 174,227 703,875 673,201 Total revenues 745,078 791,182 2,229,385 2,358,926 Cost of revenues License 4,315 6,702 20,864 24,116 Cloud services 75,718 52,985 252,290 161,510 Maintenance and services 69,863 68,151 274,191 244,162 Total cost of revenues 149,896 127,838 547,345 429,788 Gross profit 595,182 663,344 1,682,040 1,929,138 Operating expenses Research and development 211,383 197,513 791,026 619,800 Sales and marketing 369,999 367,116 1,336,056 1,263,873 General and administrative 100,398 106,484 335,144 332,602 Total operating expenses 681,780 671,113 2,462,226 2,216,275 Operating loss (86,598 ) (7,769 ) (780,186 ) (287,137 ) Interest and other income (expense), net Interest income 1,412 8,769 13,850 54,142 Interest expense (34,519 ) (24,722 ) (123,076 ) (96,249 ) Other income (expense), net (16,169 ) (999 ) (11,636 ) (2,407 ) Total interest and other income (expense), net (49,276 ) (16,952 ) (120,862 ) (44,514 ) Loss before income taxes (135,874 ) (24,721 ) (901,048 ) (331,651 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 3,674 (1,993 ) 6,932 5,017 Net loss $ (139,548 ) $ (22,728 ) $ (907,980 ) $ (336,668 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.86 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (5.68 ) $ (2.22 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 162,009 155,915 159,744 151,949

Splunk Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,771,064 $ 778,653 Investments, current 87,847 976,508 Accounts receivable, net 1,114,199 838,743 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 162,939 129,839 Deferred commissions, current 136,331 99,072 Total current assets 3,272,380 2,822,815 Investments, non-current 13,728 35,370 Accounts receivable, non-current 347,202 468,934 Operating lease right-of-use assets 356,296 267,086 Property and equipment, net 182,780 156,928 Intangible assets, net 206,153 238,415 Goodwill 1,334,888 1,292,840 Deferred commissions, non-current 69,637 88,990 Other assets 85,422 68,093 Total assets $ 5,868,486 $ 5,439,471 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,319 $ 18,938 Accrued compensation 281,986 286,159 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 202,959 177,822 Deferred revenue, current 1,030,484 829,377 Total current liabilities 1,524,748 1,312,296 Convertible senior notes, net 2,302,635 1,714,630 Operating lease liabilities 330,970 235,631 Deferred revenue, non-current 110,418 176,832 Other liabilities, non-current 5,710 653 Total non-current liabilities 2,749,733 2,127,746 Total liabilities 4,274,481 3,440,042 Stockholders' equity Common stock 163 157 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (592 ) (5,312 ) Additional paid-in capital 4,063,885 3,566,055 Accumulated deficit (2,469,451 ) (1,561,471 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,594,005 1,999,429 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,868,486 $ 5,439,471

Splunk Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (139,548 ) $ (22,728 ) $ (907,980 ) $ (336,668 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,397 21,582 93,666 67,661 Amortization of deferred commissions 42,878 29,275 142,095 104,353 Amortization of investment premiums (accretion of discounts), net 223 (1,584 ) (667 ) (9,553 ) Loss on strategic investment 4,500 - 4,500 - Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 27,322 20,679 98,977 80,156 Gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes - - (6,952 ) - Repurchase of convertible senior notes attributable to the accreted interest related to debt discount - - (22,149 ) - Non-cash operating lease costs 9,627 (6,313 ) 25,410 1,198 Stock-based compensation 166,174 166,496 618,655 545,424 Disposal of property and equipment 64 1,974 1,045 1,974 Deferred income taxes (1,581 ) (5,722 ) (3,590 ) (6,120 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (344,617 ) (365,503 ) (153,724 ) (679,891 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (31,020 ) (37,027 ) (45,476 ) (69,575 ) Deferred commissions (60,230 ) (64,965 ) (160,001 ) (149,426 ) Accounts payable (3,903 ) (4,312 ) (9,082 ) (5,441 ) Accrued compensation (4,115 ) 71,719 (3,805 ) 58,898 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,311 (13,011 ) 3,814 (10,392 ) Deferred revenue 266,752 150,609 134,402 119,766 Net cash used in operating activities (23,766 ) (58,831 ) (190,862 ) (287,636 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments - (270,632 ) (87,135 ) (1,086,317 ) Maturities of investments 252,558 274,841 995,878 1,080,812 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (44,625 ) (18,574 ) (56,383 ) (594,870 ) Purchases of property and equipment (8,800 ) (47,595 ) (37,107 ) (101,119 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,899 ) (2,589 ) (14,602 ) (2,589 ) Other investment activities - (148 ) (3,461 ) (3,898 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 195,234 (64,697 ) 797,190 (707,981 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 389 2,919 3,473 3,543 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 35,735 25,901 79,949 60,383 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs - - 1,246,544 - Purchase of capped calls - - (137,379 ) - Partial repurchase of convertible senior notes - - (668,929 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (91,541 ) - (140,776 ) (164,160 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (55,417 ) 28,820 382,882 (100,234 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,750 (109 ) 3,201 (1,661 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 118,801 (94,817 ) 992,411 (1,097,512 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,652,263 873,470 778,653 1,876,165 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,771,064 $ 778,653 $ 1,771,064 $ 778,653

Splunk Inc.

Operating Metrics

Total Annual Recurring Revenue (“Total ARR”) represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscription, term license, and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (“Cloud ARR”) represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

To supplement Splunk’s condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Splunk provides investors with the following non-GAAP financial measures: cloud services cost of revenues, cloud services gross margin, cost of revenues, gross margin, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, operating income (loss), operating margin, income tax provision (benefit), net income (loss), net income (loss) per share and free cash flow (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude all or a combination of the following (as reflected in the following reconciliation tables): expenses related to stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and facility exit charges, acquisition-related adjustments, capitalized software development costs, a legal settlement charge, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes, a gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes and a strategic investment impairment. The non-GAAP financial measures are also adjusted for Splunk's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income (loss). To determine the estimated non-GAAP tax rate, Splunk evaluates financial projections based on its non-GAAP results and the tax effect of those projections. The estimated non-GAAP tax rate takes into account many factors including our operating structure and tax positions. The non-GAAP tax rate applied to the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2021 was 20%. The applicable fiscal 2020 tax rates are noted in the reconciliations. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include free cash flow, which represents operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment. Splunk considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated or used by the business.

Splunk excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Splunk’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Splunk’s operating results and those of other companies. Splunk excludes employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans in order for investors to see the full effect that excluding that stock-based compensation expense had on Splunk’s operating results. These expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Splunk’s common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of Splunk’s business. Splunk also excludes amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and facility exit charges, acquisition-related adjustments, capitalized software development costs, a legal settlement charge, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes, a gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes and a strategic investment impairment from the applicable non-GAAP financial measures because these adjustments are considered by management to be outside of Splunk’s core operating results.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by Splunk’s competitors and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon Splunk’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be, for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Splunk’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to Splunk’s employees. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Splunk uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Splunk believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about Splunk’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons to competitors’ operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement and be viewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

The following tables reconcile Splunk’s GAAP results to Splunk’s non-GAAP results included in this press release.

SPLUNK INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Cash Used in Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ (23,766 ) $ (58,831 ) $ (190,862 ) $ (287,636 ) Less purchases of property and equipment (8,800 ) (47,595 ) $ (37,107 ) (101,119 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (32,566 ) $ (106,426 ) $ (227,969 ) $ (388,755 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 195,234 $ (64,697 ) $ 797,190 $ (707,981 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (55,417 ) $ 28,820 $ 382,882 $ (100,234 )

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 GAAP Stock-based

compensation

and related

employer payroll

tax Amortization

of intangible

assets Acquisition-

related

adjustments Restructuring

and facility

exit charges Capitalized

software

development

costs Non-cash

interest expense

related to

convertible

senior notes Impairment of

strategic

investment Income tax

adjustment (2) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 75,718 $ (3,105 ) $ (7,163 ) $ - $ 257 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 65,707 Cloud services gross margin 55.8 % 1.8 % 4.2 % - % (0.1 )% - % - % - % - % 61.7 % Cost of revenues 149,896 (15,947 ) (9,862 ) - 257 (594 ) - - - 123,750 Gross margin 79.9 % 2.1 % 1.3 % - % - % 0.1 % - % - % - % 83.4 % Research and development 211,383 (74,640 ) - - (2,972 ) 3,899 - - - 137,670 Sales and marketing 369,999 (48,789 ) (4,746 ) - - - - - - 316,464 General and administrative 100,398 (30,669 ) - (1,119 ) - - - - - 68,610 Operating income (loss) (86,598 ) 170,045 14,608 1,119 2,715 (3,305 ) - - - 98,584 Operating margin (11.6 )% 22.7 % 1.9 % 0.2 % 0.4 % (0.4 )% - % - % - % 13.2 % Income tax provision 3,674 - - - - - - - 12,552 16,226 Net income (loss) $ (139,548 ) $ 170,045 $ 14,608 $ 1,119 $ 2,715 $ (3,305 ) $ 27,322 $ 4,500 $ (12,552 ) $ 64,904 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (0.86 ) $ 0.38

___________________________ (1) GAAP net loss per share calculated based on 162,009 weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based on 168,711 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock, which includes 6,702 potentially dilutive shares related to employee stock awards and conversion spread on our convertible notes. GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is not reconciled due to the difference in the number of shares used to calculate basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 GAAP Stock-based

compensation

and related

employer payroll tax Amortization

of intangible

assets Restructuring

and facility

exit charges Capitalized

software

development

costs Legal

settlement

charge Non-cash interest

expense related to

convertible senior

notes Income tax

adjustment (2) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 52,985 $ (2,756 ) $ (4,488 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 45,741 Cloud services gross margin 46.7 % 2.8 % 4.5 % - % - % - % - % - % 54.0 % Cost of revenues 127,838 (13,136 ) (9,854 ) - - - - - 104,848 Gross margin 83.8 % 1.7 % 1.2 % - % - % - % - % - % 86.7 % Research and development 197,513 (59,865 ) (25 ) (5,628 ) 2,589 - - - 134,584 Sales and marketing 367,116 (68,156 ) (4,333 ) - - - - - 294,627 General and administrative 106,484 (29,733 ) - (482 ) - (10,000 ) - - 66,269 Operating income (loss) (7,769 ) 170,890 14,212 6,110 (2,589 ) 10,000 - - 190,854 Operating margin (1.0 )% 21.5 % 1.8 % 0.8 % (0.3 )% 1.3 % - % - % 24.1 % Income tax provision (benefit) (1,993 ) - - - - - - 40,910 38,917 Net income (loss) $ (22,728 ) $ 170,890 $ 14,212 $ 6,110 $ (2,589 ) $ 10,000 $ 20,679 $ (40,910 ) $ 155,664 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.96

___________________________ (1) GAAP net loss per share calculated based on 155,915 weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based on 161,389 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock, which includes 5,474 potentially dilutive shares related to employee stock awards. GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is not reconciled due to the difference in the number of shares used to calculate basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2021 GAAP Stock-based

compensation

and related

employer payroll

tax Amortization

of intangible

assets Acquisition

-related

adjustments Restructuring

and facility

exit charges Capitalized

software

development

costs Non-cash

interest expense

related to

convertible

senior notes Impairment

of strategic

investment Income tax

adjustment (4) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 252,290 $ (11,026 ) $ (23,169 ) $ - $ 28 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 218,123 Cloud services gross margin 54.5 % 2.0 % 4.1 % - % - % - % - % - % - % 60.6 % Cost of revenues 547,345 (58,828 ) (40,245 ) - (240 ) (1,188 ) - - - 446,844 Gross margin 75.4 % 2.6 % 1.9 % - % - % 0.1 % - % - % - % 80.0 % Research and development 791,026 (278,677 ) (25 ) - (5,856 ) 14,602 - - - 521,070 Sales and marketing 1,336,056 (206,380 ) (17,745 ) - (1,168 ) - - - - 1,110,763 General and administrative 335,144 (95,545 ) - (3,342 ) (518 ) - - - - 235,739 Operating loss (780,186 ) 639,430 58,015 3,342 7,782 (13,414 ) - - - (85,031 ) Operating margin (35.0 )% 28.7 % 2.7 % 0.1 % 0.3 % (0.6 )% - % - % - % (3.8 )% Income tax provision (benefit) 6,932 - - - - - - - (28,711 ) (21,779 ) Net loss $ (907,980 ) $ 639,430 $ 58,015 $ 3,342 $ 8,258 (2 ) $ (13,414 ) $ 92,024 (3 ) $ 4,500 $ 28,711 $ (87,114 ) Net loss per share (1) $ (5.68 ) $ 4.00 $ 0.35 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ (0.55 )

___________________________ (1) Calculated based on 159,744 weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Includes a $0.5 million loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment. (3) Includes non-cash interest expense of $99.0 million and a $7.0 million non-recurring gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes. (4) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2020 GAAP Stock-based

compensation

and related

employer payroll

tax Amortization

of intangible

assets Acquisition

-related

adjustments Restructuring

and facility

exit charges Capitalized

software

development

costs Legal

settlement

charge Non-cash

interest expense

related to

convertible

senior notes Income tax

adjustment (2) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 161,510 $ (7,465 ) $ (7,822 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 146,223 Cloud services gross margin 48.3 % 2.4 % 2.5 % - % - % - % - % - % - % 53.2 % Cost of revenues 429,788 (46,478 ) (29,516 ) - - - - - - 353,794 Gross margin 81.8 % 1.9 % 1.3 % - % - % - % - % - % - % 85.0 % Research and development 619,800 (190,404 ) (697 ) (12 ) (5,628 ) 2,589 - - - 425,648 Sales and marketing 1,263,873 (223,812 ) (8,324 ) (172 ) - - - - - 1,031,565 General and administrative 332,602 (101,939 ) - (7,408 ) (482 ) - (10,000 ) - - 212,773 Operating income (loss) (287,137 ) 562,633 38,537 7,592 6,110 (2,589 ) 10,000 - - 335,146 Operating margin (12.2 )% 23.9 % 1.6 % 0.3 % 0.3 % (0.1 )% 0.4 % - % - % 14.2 % Income tax provision 5,017 - - - - - - - 69,141 74,158 Net income (loss) $ (336,668 ) $ 562,633 $ 38,537 $ 7,592 $ 6,110 $ (2,589 ) $ 10,000 $ 80,157 $ (69,141 ) $ 296,631 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (2.22 ) $ 1.88

___________________________ (1) GAAP net loss per share calculated based on 151,949 weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based on 157,815 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock, which includes 5,866 potentially dilutive shares related to employee stock awards. GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is not reconciled due to the difference in the number of shares used to calculate basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

