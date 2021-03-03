 

Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:00pm Eastern Time (12:00pm Pacific Time), and
  • Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:30pm Eastern Time (11:30am Pacific Time).

The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2 insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

