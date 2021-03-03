 

LENSAR to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released before market open on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. LENSAR’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

To participate by telephone, please dial (833) 312-1363 (Domestic) or (236) 712-2498 (International). The conference ID number is 1061836. To access the live webcast, please go to the Investors section of LENSAR’s website at www.lensar.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those, express or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could impair the value of the Company’s assets and business are disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Form 10 Registration Statement, as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.



