 

Okta Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. The Company also announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Auth0, a leading identity platform for application teams, in a stock transaction valued at approximately $6.5 billion.

"Our relentless focus on execution and customer success drove strong fourth quarter financial results and capped another fantastic year of growth for Okta," said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta. "The importance of identity and zero-trust security have only been elevated over the past year as companies around the world are accelerating their adoption of cloud and digital transformation projects. Okta's unmatched identity platform is still in the early innings of a massive addressable market and we are incredibly excited about the opportunity for years to come."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $234.7 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $225.4 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): RPO, or subscription backlog, was $1.80 billion, an increase of 49% year-over-year. Current RPO, which is contracted subscription revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $841.8 million, up 42% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Calculated Billings: Total calculated billings were $316.0 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $54.6 million, or 23.3% of total revenue, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $44.7 million, or 26.7% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income/Loss: Non-GAAP operating income was $8.0 million, or 3.4% of total revenue, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $5.6 million, or 3.3% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $75.8 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $50.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.58, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.42 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net income was $8.0 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.06, compared to a non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operations was $34.9 million, or 14.9% of total revenue, compared to net cash provided by operations of $24.8 million, or 14.8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was $32.5 million, or 13.8% of total revenue, compared to $18.1 million, or 10.8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $2.56 billion at January 31, 2021.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $835.4 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $796.6 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year.
  • Calculated Billings: Total calculated billings were $976.0 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income/Loss: GAAP operating loss was $204.2 million, or 24.4% of total revenue, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $185.8 million, or 31.7% of total revenue for fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating income was $7.7 million, or 0.9% of total revenue, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $48.5 million, or 8.3% of total revenue for fiscal 2020.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $266.3 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $208.9 million for fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $2.09, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $1.78 for fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $16.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $31.1 million for fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share were $0.13 and $0.11, respectively, compared to a non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.27 for fiscal 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operations was $128.0 million, or 15.3% of total revenue, compared to $55.6 million, or 9.5% of total revenue, for fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was $110.7 million, or 13.3% of total revenue, compared to $36.3 million, or 6.2% of total revenue, for fiscal 2020.

The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below.

Financial Outlook:

"Fourth quarter results were strong across the board," said Bill Losch, Chief Financial Officer of Okta. "We were particularly pleased with the continued strength in RPO, revenue, and cash flows, which reflects the success we've experienced with large enterprise customers. We believe that the secular tailwinds that have propelled our business over the past several years will continue into our fiscal year 2022 and we plan to invest appropriately to capitalize on the opportunity and further strengthen our competitive positioning."

This financial outlook does not include any potential impact from the proposed acquisition of Auth0.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

  • Total revenue of $237 million to $239 million, representing a growth rate of 30% to 31% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $28.0 million to $27.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.21 to $0.20, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 133 million

For the full year fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

  • Total revenue of $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion, representing a growth rate of 29% to 30% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $61.0 million to $55.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.49 to $0.44, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 135 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Okta has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of Okta’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share are not available without unreasonable effort.

Proposed Acquisition of Auth0

In a separate press release today, Okta announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Auth0, a leading identity platform for application teams, in a stock transaction valued at approximately $6.5 billion based on a fixed number of Okta shares and an Okta share price of $276.21. Together, Okta and Auth0 address a broad set of identity use cases and the acquisition will accelerate the companies’ shared vision of enabling everyone to safely use any technology, shaping the future of identity on the internet. “Combining Auth0’s developer-centric identity platform with the Okta Identity Cloud will drive tremendous value for both current and future customers,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta.

For additional details please refer to the separate press release distributed today, which can be found at investor.okta.com.

Conference Call Information:

Okta will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on March 3, 2021 to discuss the results and outlook. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the Company’s website at investor.okta.com prior to the conference call. The live video webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at investor.okta.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, current calculated billings and calculated billings. Certain of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses and loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt.

Okta believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by the Company's management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Okta encourages investors to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities and positioning and expected benefits that will be derived from the Auth0 transaction. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. For example, the market for our products may develop more slowly than expected or than it has in the past; our results of operations may fluctuate more than expected; there may be significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows related to our revenue recognition or otherwise; the impact of COVID-19, related public health measures and any associated economic downturn on our business and results of operations may be more than we expect; a network or data security incident that allows unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers’ data could damage our reputation; we could experience interruptions or performance problems associated with our technology, including a service outage; we may not be able to pay off our convertible senior notes when due; and global economic conditions could deteriorate; the parties may not be able to satisfy the Auth0 transaction closing conditions in a timely fashion or at all, and we may not be able to successfully integrate the companies. Further information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

OKTA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
January 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

225,400

 

 

$

158,514

 

 

$

796,613

 

 

$

552,688

 

Professional services and other

9,340

 

 

8,813

 

 

38,811

 

 

33,379

 

Total revenue

234,740

 

 

167,327

 

 

835,424

 

 

586,067

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription(1)

48,675

 

 

33,864

 

 

170,095

 

 

116,445

 

Professional services and other(1)

12,465

 

 

10,819

 

 

47,586

 

 

42,937

 

Total cost of revenue

61,140

 

 

44,683

 

 

217,681

 

 

159,382

 

Gross profit

173,600

 

 

122,644

 

 

617,743

 

 

426,685

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development(1)

62,316

 

 

43,360

 

 

222,826

 

 

159,269

 

Sales and marketing(1)

115,173

 

 

92,635

 

 

427,350

 

 

340,356

 

General and administrative(1)

50,707

 

 

31,352

 

 

171,726

 

 

112,892

 

Total operating expenses

228,196

 

 

167,347

 

 

821,902

 

 

612,517

 

Operating loss

(54,596

)

 

(44,703

)

 

(204,159

)

 

(185,832

)

Interest expense

(22,597

)

 

(10,646

)

 

(72,660

)

 

(27,017

)

Interest income and other, net

2,154

 

 

5,743

 

 

12,891

 

 

17,089

 

Loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt

 

 

 

 

(2,263

)

 

(14,572

)

Interest and other, net

(20,443

)

 

(4,903

)

 

(62,032

)

 

(24,500

)

Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(75,039

)

 

(49,606

)

 

(266,191

)

 

(210,332

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

767

 

 

866

 

 

141

 

 

(1,419

)

Net loss

$

(75,806

)

 

$

(50,472

)

 

$

(266,332

)

 

$

(208,913

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(2.09

)

 

$

(1.78

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

130,138

 

 

121,562

 

 

127,212

 

 

117,221

 

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended
January 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cost of subscription revenue

$

6,666

 

 

$

3,786

 

 

$

21,895

 

 

$

12,923

 

Cost of professional services and other

2,159

 

 

1,872

 

 

8,083

 

 

7,164

 

Research and development

18,836

 

 

11,361

 

 

63,270

 

 

37,683

 

Sales and marketing

15,109

 

 

11,118

 

 

53,802

 

 

38,077

 

General and administrative

13,637

 

 

8,793

 

 

49,131

 

 

30,777

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

56,407

 

 

$

36,930

 

 

$

196,181

 

 

$

126,624

 

OKTA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

January 31,

 

January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

434,607

 

 

 

$

520,048

 

 

Short-term investments

 

2,121,584

 

 

 

882,976

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

 

194,818

 

 

 

130,115

 

 

Deferred commissions

 

45,949

 

 

 

33,636

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

81,609

 

 

 

32,950

 

 

Total current assets

 

2,878,567

 

 

 

1,599,725

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

62,783

 

 

 

53,535

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

149,604

 

 

 

125,204

 

 

Deferred commissions, noncurrent

 

108,555

 

 

 

77,874

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

27,009

 

 

 

32,529

 

 

Goodwill

 

48,023

 

 

 

48,023

 

 

Other assets

 

24,256

 

 

 

18,505

 

 

Total assets

 

$

3,298,797

 

 

 

$

1,955,395

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

8,557

 

 

 

$

3,837

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

53,729

 

 

 

36,887

 

 

Accrued compensation

 

71,906

 

 

 

40,300

 

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

908,684

 

 

 

100,703

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

502,738

 

 

 

365,236

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,545,614

 

 

 

546,963

 

 

Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent

 

857,387

 

 

 

837,002

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

179,518

 

 

 

154,511

 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

10,860

 

 

 

6,214

 

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

11,375

 

 

 

5,361

 

 

Total liabilities

 

2,604,754

 

 

 

1,550,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

12

 

 

 

11

 

 

Class B common stock

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,656,096

 

 

 

1,105,564

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

5,390

 

 

 

892

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(967,456

)

 

 

(701,124

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

694,043

 

 

 

405,344

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

3,298,797

 

 

 

$

1,955,395

 

 

OKTA, INC.

SUMMARY OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Twelve Months Ended January 31,

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(266,332

)

 

$

(208,913

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

196,181

 

 

126,624

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

36,865

 

 

17,815

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

68,424

 

 

25,892

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

39,661

 

 

28,588

 

Deferred income taxes

(1,182

)

 

(2,253

)

Non-cash charitable contributions

9,292

 

 

1,746

 

Loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt

2,263

 

 

14,572

 

Other, net

5,537

 

 

(11

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(66,373

)

 

(37,515

)

Deferred commissions

(81,016

)

 

(61,224

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(13,174

)

 

(4,080

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,053

 

 

12,951

 

Accounts payable

4,081

 

 

1,689

 

Accrued compensation

44,157

 

 

23,034

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,527

 

 

9,972

 

Operating lease liabilities

(17,150

)

 

(9,716

)

Deferred revenue

142,148

 

 

116,432

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

127,962

 

 

55,603

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capitalization of internal-use software costs

(4,159

)

 

(3,888

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(13,083

)

 

(15,442

)

Purchases of securities available for sale and other

(2,029,030

)

 

(999,387

)

Proceeds from maturities and redemption of securities available for sale

535,123

 

 

356,277

 

Proceeds from sales of securities available for sale and other

206,129

 

 

27,271

 

Purchases of intangible assets

(126

)

 

(8,589

)

Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

(44,283

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,305,146

)

 

(688,041

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

1,134,841

 

 

1,040,660

 

Payments for repurchases of convertible senior notes

(446

)

 

(224,414

)

Proceeds from hedges related to convertible senior notes

195,046

 

 

405,851

 

Payments for warrants related to convertible senior notes

(175,399

)

 

(358,622

)

Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes

(133,975

)

 

(74,094

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises, net of repurchases

45,620

 

 

45,363

 

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

25,911

 

 

18,767

 

Other, net

 

 

(126

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,091,598

 

 

853,385

 

Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,263

 

 

(209

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(83,323

)

 

220,738

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

531,953

 

 

311,215

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

448,630

 

 

$

531,953

 

OKTA, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue and amortization of acquired intangibles.

 

Three Months Ended
January 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Gross profit

$

173,600

 

 

$

122,644

 

 

$

617,743

 

 

$

426,685

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue(1)

8,825

 

 

5,658

 

 

29,978

 

 

20,087

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,593

 

 

1,593

 

 

6,373

 

 

5,488

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

184,018

 

 

$

129,895

 

 

$

654,094

 

 

$

452,260

 

Gross margin

74

%

 

73

%

 

74

%

 

73

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

78

%

 

78

%

 

78

%

 

77

%

(1)

See table in footnote (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of operations above for breakdown of stock-based compensation expense by line item.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses.

 

Three Months Ended
January 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Operating loss

$

(54,596

)

 

$

(44,703

)

 

$

(204,159

)

 

$

(185,832

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense(1)

56,407

 

 

36,930

 

 

196,181

 

 

126,624

 

Non-cash charitable contributions

4,630

 

 

584

 

 

9,292

 

 

1,746

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,593

 

 

1,593

 

 

6,373

 

 

5,488

 

Acquisition-related expenses(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,449

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

8,034

 

 

$

(5,596

)

 

$

7,687

 

 

$

(48,525

)

Operating margin

(23

)%

 

(27

)%

 

(24

)%

 

(32

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

3

%

 

(3

)%

 

1

%

 

(8

)%

(1)

See table in footnote (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of operations above for breakdown of stock-based compensation expense by line item.

(2)

We define acquisition-related expenses as costs associated with acquisitions, including transaction costs and other non-recurring incremental costs incurred.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Margin

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net margin as GAAP net loss and GAAP net margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt.

 

Three Months Ended
January 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
January 31,

 

2021

 

2020(1)

 

2021

 

2020(1)

Net loss

$

(75,806)

 

 

$

(50,472)

 

 

$

(266,332)

 

 

$

(208,913)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense(2)

56,407

 

 

36,930

 

 

196,181

 

 

126,624

 

Non-cash charitable contributions

4,630

 

 

584

 

 

9,292

 

 

1,746

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,593

 

 

1,593

 

 

6,373

 

 

5,488

 

Acquisition-related expenses(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,449

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs(4)

21,163

 

 

10,239

 

 

68,424

 

 

25,892

 

Loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt(5)

 

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

14,572

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

7,987

 

 

$

(1,126)

 

 

$

16,201

 

 

$

(31,142)

 

Net margin

(32)

%

 

(30)

%

 

(32)

%

 

(36)

%

Non-GAAP net margin

3

%

 

(1)

%

 

2

%

 

(5)

%

(1)

Prior periods have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation. See footnotes (4) and (5) for additional details.

(2)

See table in footnote (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of operations above for breakdown of stock-based compensation expense by line item.

(3)

We define acquisition-related expenses as costs associated with acquisitions, including transaction costs and other non-recurring incremental costs incurred.

(4)

Amortization of debt issuance costs is an adjustment to non-GAAP net income (loss), effective July 31,2020. Debt issuance costs included are $0.9 million and $3.2 million for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2021, respectively, and $0.6 million and $1.8 million for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2020, respectively.

(5)

Loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt is calculated inclusive of write-offs of debt issuance costs, effective July 31, 2020. The amounts of these write-offs are nil and $1.1 million for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2021, respectively, and nil and $3.8 million for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share, Basic and Diluted

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted.

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted adjusted for the potentially dilutive effect of (i) employee equity incentive plans, excluding the impact of unrecognized stock-based compensation expense, and (ii) convertible senior notes outstanding and related warrants. In addition, non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted, includes the anti-dilutive impact of the Company’s note hedge and capped call agreements on convertible senior notes outstanding, which fully reduced the potential dilutive effect of the convertible senior notes outstanding. Accordingly, the Company did not record any adjustments to non-GAAP net income (loss) for the potential impact of the convertible senior notes outstanding under the if-converted method.

 

Three Months Ended
January 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
January 31,

 

2021

 

2020(1)

 

2021

 

2020(1)

Net loss

$

(75,806

)

 

$

(50,472

)

 

$

(266,332

)

 

$

(208,913

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense(2)

56,407

 

 

36,930

 

 

196,181

 

 

 

126,624

 

Non-cash charitable contributions

4,630

 

 

584

 

 

9,292

 

 

 

1,746

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,593

 

 

1,593

 

 

6,373

 

 

 

5,488

 

Acquisition-related expenses(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,449

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs(4)

21,163

 

 

10,239

 

 

68,424

 

 

 

25,892

 

Loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt(5)

 

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

14,572

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

7,987

 

 

$

(1,126

)

 

$

16,201

 

 

 

$

(31,142

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

130,138

 

 

121,562

 

 

127,212

 

 

 

117,221

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive securities

13,541

 

 

 

 

15,171

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

143,679

 

 

121,562

 

 

142,383

 

 

 

117,221

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(2.09

)

 

 

$

(1.78

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic(6)

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

 

$

(0.27

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted(6)

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.11

 

 

 

$

(0.27

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Prior periods have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation. See footnotes (4), (5) and (6) for additional details.

(2)

See table in footnote (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of operations above for breakdown of stock-based compensation expense by line item.

(3)

We define acquisition-related expenses as costs associated with acquisitions, including transaction costs and other non-recurring incremental costs incurred.

(4)

Amortization of debt issuance costs is an adjustment to non-GAAP net income (loss), effective July 31, 2020. Debt issuance costs included are $0.9 million and $3.2 million for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2021, respectively, and $0.6 million and $1.8 million for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2020, respectively.

(5)

Loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt is calculated inclusive of write-offs of debt issuance costs, effective July 31, 2020. The amounts of these write-offs are nil and $1.1 million for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2021, respectively, and nil and $3.8 million for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2020, respectively.

(6)

The total impact of the adjustments noted in footnotes (4) and (5) and for the periods noted in footnote (1) above on non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted is nil and $0.04 for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2020, respectively

OKTA, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue.

 

Three Months Ended
January 31,

Twelve Months Ended
January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

2021

 

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

34,909

 

 

$

24,835

 

$

127,962

 

 

$

55,603

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,786

)

 

(5,462

)

(13,083

)

 

(15,442

)

Capitalization of internal-use software costs

(629

)

 

(1,229

)

(4,159

)

 

(3,888

)

Free cash flow

$

32,494

 

 

$

18,144

 

$

110,720

 

 

$

36,273

 

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(37,264

)

 

$

(562,939

)

$

(1,305,146

)

 

$

(688,041

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

$

25,141

 

 

$

18,654

 

$

1,091,598

 

 

$

853,385

 

Free cash flow margin

14

%

 

11

%

13

%

 

6

%

Calculated Billings

We define Calculated Billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue and less the change in unbilled receivables during the period.

 

Three Months Ended
January 31,

Twelve Months Ended
January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

2021

 

2020

Total revenue

$

234,740

 

 

$

167,327

 

$

835,424

 

 

$

586,067

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unbilled receivables, current (beginning of period)

2,427

 

 

1,028

 

1,026

 

 

1,457

 

Deferred revenue, current (end of period)

502,738

 

 

365,236

 

502,738

 

 

365,236

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unbilled receivables, current (end of period)

(2,604

)

 

(1,026

)

(2,604

)

 

(1,026

)

Deferred revenue, current (beginning of period)

(424,765

)

 

(306,743

)

(365,236

)

 

(245,622

)

Current calculated billings

312,536

 

 

225,822

 

971,348

 

 

706,112

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period)

10,860

 

 

6,214

 

10,860

 

 

6,214

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period)

(7,349

)

 

(7,013

)

(6,214

)

 

(8,768

)

Calculated billings

$

316,047

 

 

$

225,023

 

$

975,994

 

 

$

703,558

 

 



