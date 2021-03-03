 

Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, March 18, 2021. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com.

Conference Call Details:

What: Alta Equipment Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live call: (844) 543-5487
International: (825) 312-2330
Audio Replay: (800) 585-8367
Passcode: 6818648
Webcast: https://investors.altaequipment.com

The audio replay will be archived through April 1, 2021.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 36 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.



