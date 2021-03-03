 

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 and Convertible Senior Notes due 2028

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.03.2021, 22:01  |  95   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”) in a private offering to “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Tyler also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes and up to an additional $90,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2028 Notes.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Tyler and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears. The 2026 Notes will mature on March 15, 2026, and the 2028 Notes will mature on March 15, 2028, in each case unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Holders of the Notes will have the right to convert their Notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Tyler will settle conversions of the Notes either entirely in cash or in a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Tyler’s election. However, upon conversion of any Notes, the conversion value, which will be determined proportionately over a period of multiple trading days, will be paid in cash up to the principal amount of the Notes being converted.

The Notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Tyler’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after March 15, 2024 (in the case of the 2026 Notes) or March 17, 2025 (in the case of the 2028 Notes) and on or before the 30th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date of such series of Notes, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Tyler’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price of such series of Notes for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. Holders of the Notes will have the right to require Tyler to repurchase their Notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indentures governing the Notes) at a cash repurchase price equal to the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of each series of Notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

