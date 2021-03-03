 

OpenEye, Alarm.com Integration Delivers Enhanced Video Verification of Intrusion and Alarm Events

OpenEye, The Cloud Video Platform, and Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) have completed a joint integration to offer businesses more robust security and intelligence solutions. The cloud-to-cloud integration links OpenEye’s powerful cloud-managed video platform, OpenEye Web Services (OWS), with Alarm.com’s cloud-based smart business security platform to provide users of both companies’ solutions with enhanced video verification capabilities and advanced real-time alert notifications.

The integration automatically pushes sensor and event data from linked Alarm.com for Business systems to OWS so subscribers get actionable alerts, video verification of critical events, and streamlined incident video search capabilities. Onsite OWS users can receive Alarm.com intrusion and access event alerts on-screen for active monitoring, while remote managers receive mobile push notifications. With OpenEye’s central station integrations, monitoring centers can provide critical visual and audio alarm verification services.

“Our integration with Alarm.com continues the expansion of our partner ecosystem and gives our customers the ability to leverage the strengths of both platforms to provide users with the best security and intelligence solution possible,” says Rick Sheppard CEO and Founder of OpenEye. “Users can now marry our cloud video platform, and the actionable intelligence of OWS, with Alarm.com’s trusted intrusion and access control solutions through their choice of either company’s service portals.”

Alarm.com for Business users have easy access to video from OpenEye’s video systems through this new integration – called OpenEye Cloud Connect – as well as camera recordings associated with access control, sensor and intrusion devices, directly on their Alarm.com for Business Activity Page. Events on the Activity Page include a link that opens the OWS Web Client in their browser to view video from linked cameras at the time an event occurred. Alarm.com for Business mobile users can select events with linked video that automatically opens the OpenEye mobile app showing the relevant video event.

OpenEye Cloud Connect lets Alarm.com for Business users take advantage of OpenEye’s leading cloud-based Video-Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS) platform. Subscribers can filter and search for important events on the Alarm.com mobile app or web portal and have one-click access to corresponding OpenEye video footage. Connecting both platforms in the cloud reduces time spent manually searching for video footage of important events and creates a better user experience.

“Our teams have worked hard to integrate our platforms and enhance the value of our respective solutions for partners and end users,” said Jeff Bedell, chief strategy and innovation officer at Alarm.com. “As the shift to video-surveillance-as-a-service grows stronger, both Alarm.com and OpenEye now are well-positioned to meet the increasing needs of our customers. This is a significant step forward in the expansion of our commercial solutions.”

OpenEye is a subsidiary of Alarm.com, following an acquisition in 2019. For more information on OpenEye’s technology partners, please visit https://www.openeye.net/solutions/integrations.

About OpenEye
 OpenEye, The Cloud Video Platform, is a leading provider of cloud-managed solutions for video security, business intelligence, and loss prevention. OpenEye Web Services streamlines operations and reduces the burden on IT, making it easier to manage and maintain video deployments and integrations of all sizes. Our open cloud platform combines and analyzes event data from video, alarm systems, access control, sales transactions and Internet of Thing (IoT) devices. We transform events into actionable insights that enhance security and increase business profitability. OpenEye’s professional recording hardware and cloud-managed solutions are available globally through a trusted network of certified service providers. For additional product or company information, please visit www.openeye.net.

About Alarm.com
 Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of IoT devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.



