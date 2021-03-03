Crate and Barrel and NTT DATA Transform their Identity Strategies with Okta

“Our work with Crate and Barrel and NTT Data is indicative of the growing importance of investing in foundational platforms that reduce costs, drive business growth, improve the overall user experience and secure critical information,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “Simplified and secure identity strategies are more important now than ever before, and we are proud to assist these industry leaders as they transform their workforce and customer experiences.”

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced expanded deployments with Crate and Barrel, a leading lifestyle brand offering contemporary furniture, housewares and decor and NTT DATA, a top 10 global IT services provider. Okta also announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, as well as hundreds of new customers and expanded partnerships including Alaska Airlines, Dell Boomi, Hearst Technology, Kerry Group, and the State of Kansas.

Crate and Barrel creates frictionless shopping experiences

Crate and Barrel, a leading lifestyle brand offering contemporary furniture, housewares and decor for modern living, has more than 7,500 associates across 100 stores and franchise partners in 9 countries. To continuously innovate how inspiration is created for the home, Crate and Barrel provides customers with digital design and visualization tools that offer seamless shopping solutions in-store and online. In an effort to scale and accelerate innovation while ensuring the safety of its customers’ data, Crate and Barrel turned to the Okta Identity Cloud to modernize its technology and enhance its customers' experiences with a centralized, omnichannel platform that is built to scale globally while maintaining a Zero Trust security framework.

With Okta Customer Identity products at its core, including Authentication, Authorization, and User Management, Crate and Barrel now has a 360 view of its customers’ profiles with enhanced and actionable insights, enabling the company to provide secure, personalized journeys for each individual customer.

“At Crate and Barrel, the modern customer experience means seamlessly blending the tangible inspiration of physical stores with compelling digital engagement across all of our platforms. To do this successfully, we’re leveraging the most innovative technologies that can power this vision without compromising our customers’ safety,” said Nari Sitaraman, Chief Technology Officer, Crate and Barrel. “The Okta Identity Cloud supports our customer experience strategy while enabling us to continue to innovate as we evolve and we look forward to our continued partnership.”