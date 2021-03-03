 

nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

03.03.2021   

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq:LASR) today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. In connection with the proposed offering, nLIGHT expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the offering, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. nLIGHT intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Stifel and Raymond James are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

An automatically effective registration statement, including a base prospectus, relating to the securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 3, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that forms part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at 800-248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com. Before investing in our common stock, investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, and any free writing prospectus related to this offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering, including statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed public offering, nLIGHT’s intended use of the net proceeds from the offering and other references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of nLIGHT's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or subsequent filings with the SEC. nLIGHT undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.



