Clene Nanomedicine to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

33rd Annual Roth Conference

Date: March 15, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat (live)

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: March 16, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Format: Corporate Presentation (live)

Webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Clene website.

About Clene

Clene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative disease, has innovated a novel nanotechnology platform to create a new class of drugs—bioenergetic nanocatalysts. Clene’s lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, is a concentrated nanocrystalline gold (Au) suspension that drives critical cellular bioenergetic reactions in the CNS. CNM-Au8 increases cellular energy to accelerate neurorepair and improve neuroprotection. Currently, CNM-Au8 is being investigated for efficacy and safety in a Phase 3 registration trial for ALS and in Phase 2 trials for multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com.

