 

CTO Realty Growth Announces Acquisition of 183,000 Square Foot Retail Property in Salt Lake City, Utah for $20.0 Million

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the acquisition of an approximately 183,000 square foot multi-tenant retail property in the West Jordan suburb of Salt Lake City, Utah (the “Property”) for a purchase price of approximately $20.0 million, or $117 per square foot. The purchase price represents a going-in cap rate within the range of the Company’s guidance for initial cash yields.

“We are pleased to be entering the growing Salt Lake City MSA, which represents a new market for CTO, and we’re particularly excited about the strong positioning of this property,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “Based on data provided by our third-party data analytics service, we believe this property benefits by being centrally located within a particularly strong retail corridor, representing a great piece of real estate in our growing diversified portfolio.”

The Property, which is 93% occupied and has a weighted-average lease term of approximately 7.9 years, is situated within the Jordan Landing retail corridor and is anchored by At Home, Burlington and Planet Fitness. The Property benefits from a three-mile population of approximately 143,000, average household income of nearly $105,000, and visibility along the UT-154 expressway, which experiences an average of more than 55,000 vehicles per day.

The Property was purchased through a 1031 like-kind exchange using restricted cash generated from the Company’s previously announced property dispositions.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.7 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease REIT (NYSE: PINE).

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words.

