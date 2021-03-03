 

Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Wallace, are scheduled to participate at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 4:15 PM ET on March 10, 2021.

You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2020, Uniti owns over 123,000 fiber route miles, approximately 6.9 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com




