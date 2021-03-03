Oncocyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 16
IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision
points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, March 16,
2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss the results along with recent
corporate developments.
The dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 877-407-9716; for international participants, the number is 201-493-6779. For all callers, please refer to Conference ID 13717267. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the Company’s website, or by clicking here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143840.
About Oncocyte Corporation
Through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, Oncocyte aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte recently launched DetermaRx, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. To complement DetermaIO, the company anticipates launching DetermaTx, a test to assess mutational status of a tumor to help identify the appropriate targeted therapy, in the second half of 2021. The Company previously announced its planned acquisition of Chronix Biomedical Inc. and its TheraSure CNI Monitor test, and also plans to continue with the development of DetermaMx as the Company seeks to expand into the blood-based monitoring market. Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide pharmaceutical companies who are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.
