Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: UTE.UN) Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.05781 per unit, payable on March 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on March 15, 2021.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.