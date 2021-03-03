Regency Centers to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) announced today that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET. To listen to the presentation please use the webcast information below.
|Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference
|Date:
|Monday, March 8, 2021
|Time:
|9:45 AM – 10:20 AM ET
|Speaker:
|Lisa Palmer – President & Chief Executive Officer
|Webcast:
|2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference
|Investor Presentation:
|Regency Centers February 2021 Investor Presentation
A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the completion of the conference.
About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare