Regency Centers to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) announced today that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET. To listen to the presentation please use the webcast information below.

Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference Date: Monday, March 8, 2021 Time: 9:45 AM – 10:20 AM ET Speaker: Lisa Palmer – President & Chief Executive Officer Webcast: 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference Investor Presentation: Regency Centers February 2021 Investor Presentation

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the completion of the conference.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)