 

Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.03.2021, 22:05  |  51   |   |   

SANTA PAULA, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (“Calavo”) (“Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Jim Gibson and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Manion will participate in the following virtual conferences in March 2021:

  • D.A. Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 11
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference on Tuesday, March 16

Management will be available for one-on-ones and small group meetings during both events.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.
Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

Contact: Financial Profiles, Inc.
Lisa Mueller, Senior Vice President
(310) 622-8231
calavo@finprofiles.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation SANTA PAULA, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Calavo Growers, Inc. (“Calavo”) (“Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Jim Gibson …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Relay Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Firm Cybeats Technologies Fortifying Critical Pandemic Device ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Calavo Growers to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2021