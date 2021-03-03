Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SANTA PAULA, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (“Calavo”) (“Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Jim Gibson and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Manion will participate in the following virtual conferences in March 2021:



Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 11 33rd Annual Roth Conference on Tuesday, March 16

Management will be available for one-on-ones and small group meetings during both events.