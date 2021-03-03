 

Bio-Path Holdings to Announce Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

HOUSTON, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: BPTH) a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and to provide a business overview.

To access the live conference call, please call (844) 815-4963 (domestic) or (210) 229-8838 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 6296959. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Presentations section of the Company’s website, www.biopathholdings.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Bio-Path website approximately two hours after the event.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous infusion. Bio-Path’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and prexigebersen-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is under consideration by the FDA to commence Phase 1 studies in solid tumors. This is followed by BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein, where it is being evaluated in lymphoma clinical studies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.biopathholdings.com.

Contact Information:
                        
Investors

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com  

Doug Morris
Investor Relations
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
832-742-1369




