 

Noodles & Company Builds Senior Leadership Team to Support Accelerated Growth Objectives

Promotions Highlight Company’s Commitment to People, Operational Excellence and Technological Innovation

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) has promoted three members of its leadership team into expanded roles to drive the Company’s accelerated growth objectives, including system-wide unit growth of at least 7% annually beginning in 2022, average unit volumes of $1.45 million by 2024, and restaurant contribution margin of 20% by 2024.  

Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer at Noodles & Company, noted: “Our people-oriented strategy, continued operational excellence, and guest focused technological innovation is foundational to achieving our accelerated growth objectives. With these promotions, coupled with our bench strength in marketing and finance, we have built one of the best executive teams in the industry. The Noodles leadership team is strong, aligned and laser-focused on achieving our vision.” 

Brad West has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. 
In September 2017, Brad joined Noodles as Executive Vice President of Operations with more than 40 years of operations experience. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Brad will continue to oversee the Company’s operations and training organization, as well as broaden his purview to oversee the franchise operations support program and the rollout of new kitchen upgrades. His role will be integral to the success of new unit growth, an area where he has already supported outstanding results with new restaurants being the best performing class in the Company’s history. Brad’s prior experience includes serving as Vice President of Operations at Smoothie King Franchisees, Inc. 

Sue Petersen has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Inclusion, Diversity and People. 
Sue joined Noodles in February of 2015 as vice president of human resources, and in her expanded role, she will continue to spearhead the Company’s inclusion and diversity initiatives, as well as its total rewards, recruitment, and human resources functions. Sue’s consistent focus on creating a welcoming and supportive environment has improved manager tenure and turnover, outperforming industry benchmarks. Sue’s experience includes over 20 years of human resource and operational leadership roles at brands such as Chipotle, Walgreens and Rock Bottom Restaurants. 

