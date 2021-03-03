 

Axcella Announces Alison D. Schecter, M.D., as President of R&D

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.03.2021, 22:20  |  101   |   |   

Axcella (Nasdaq:AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced the appointment of Alison D. Schecter, M.D., as the company’s President of Research and Development. In this role, Dr. Schecter will oversee all of the company’s research, product candidate design, clinical and regulatory efforts. Additionally, Manu Chakravarthy, M.D., Ph.D., has decided to step down as the company’s Chief Medical Officer to pursue another opportunity.

“We are excited to welcome Alison to Axcella and view her unique skillsets as a great match for our innovative, efficient and highly informative development model. Her impressive experience across the drug development lifecycle will be valuable as we enter late-stage development with our lead candidates and execute our pipeline expansion plans,” said Bill Hinshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axcella. “On behalf of Axcella’s employees and board, I would like to extend our appreciation to Manu for his collaboration and many contributions over the past few years, culminating in the finalization of our AXA1125 IND submission and clearance of our AXA1665 IND. We wish him the very best in his new venture.”

Dr. Schecter brings more than 20 years of R&D, clinical and regulatory experience to Axcella. Previously, she served as Chief Medical Officer at Selecta Biosciences, Inc. and Global Project Head, Rare Diseases at Sanofi-Genzyme. Prior to this, Dr. Schecter was Global Program Head at Baxalta, where she was instrumental in obtaining multinational approvals for Adynovate and advancing the company’s other hemophilia candidates. Earlier, she held roles of increasing responsibility in translational medicine, cardiovascular and metabolism product innovation at the Northeast J&J Innovation Center and the Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research (NIBR). Dr. Schecter started her career in academia as Associate Professor in Immunology and Medicine and co-founder and co-director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She is a boarded cardiologist and internist who completed an Internal Medicine residency at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, a Cardiology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and a Research Fellowship at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Dr. Schecter earned her medical degree from SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axcella Announces Alison D. Schecter, M.D., as President of R&D Axcella (Nasdaq:AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced the appointment of Alison D. Schecter, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Clean Energy and Total Sign Joint Venture to Develop Carbon-Negative Fuel and Infrastructure
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Axcella Announces Upcoming Presentations at NASH-TAG 2021
18.02.21
Axcella to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences