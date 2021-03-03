 

Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.03.2021, 22:15  |  26   |   |   

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced today that the Company will participate in the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. Camden’s roundtable discussion has been scheduled for Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM Central Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode at camdenliving.com in the Investors section, and an audio archive will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event concludes.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.



