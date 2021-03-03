NANOBIOTIX to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (NASDAQ:NBTX) (Euronext : NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘ Company ’’), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that Laurent Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will speak during a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science Conference, being held virtually on March 9-10, 2021.

Title: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 to Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Time: Available on Demand

Registration: https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/

Members of the Nanobiotix management team will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. The Company’s corporate presentation can be downloaded here.

About NBTXR3

NBTXR3 is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of sterile, functionalized, crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles. The product candidate is designed to increase the radiotherapy energy deposit inside tumor cells through the nanoparticles’ high atomic number core packaged in the space for interaction with ionizing radiation, and subsequently increase of tumor cell death when compared to radiotherapy alone—without adding toxicity to adjacent healthy tissues. NBTXR3 requires a single, intratumoral administration before the first radiotherapy treatment session, and has the ability to fit into current worldwide standards of radiation care. The primary physical mechanism of action of NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy could be universal, making it potentially applicable across any solid tumor indication where radiotherapy is a part of standard of care including head and neck, lung, prostate, liver, colorectal, and esophageal cancers. The biological secondary mechanism of action of NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy has been shown in preclinical studies to prime adaptive immune response, which would potentially bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer and other major diseases.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in bringing highly effective, generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

The Company’s first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, is being evaluated in an expansive global development program both as a single agent activated by radiotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies including chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors.