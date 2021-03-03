Yum! Brands, Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced Chris Turner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET.
The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Yum! Brands website at http://investors.yum.com/.
Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories, making it a leader in global retail development primarily operating the company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.
Category: Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005945/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare