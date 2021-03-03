Acadia Realty Trust Appoints Kenneth A. McIntyre to the Board of Trustees

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) today announced the election by the board of trustees of the Company (the “Board”) of Kenneth A. McIntyre as an independent trustee, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. McIntyre was also appointed to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. This election expands Acadia’s Board to nine trustees, eight of whom are independent.

Mr. McIntyre has over 25 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Executive Council (REEC), a trade association for minority executives in the commercial real estate industry, and the founder and Managing Principal of PassPort Real Estate, LLC, a New York-based consulting firm focused on commercial real estate, infrastructure and diversity. Mr. McIntyre previously served as the Executive Advisor for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and as the Executive Director for REAP (The Real Estate Associates Program), a non-profit that is focused on increasing the diversity of talent in the commercial real estate industry. Mr. McIntyre was a Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Real Estate at Hudson City Savings Bank from May 2014 to May 2016. Prior to joining Hudson City Savings Bank, Mr. McIntyre was a Managing Director in MetLife’s Real Estate Investments Group where he was also a voting member of the Investment Committee for Commercial Mortgages. Prior to joining MetLife, Mr. McIntyre held senior origination and relationship management roles at KeyBank, GE Capital, UBS and Chase.

Mr. McIntyre is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), where he serves as a member of the ESG, Audit and Compensation Committees, and of The Real Estate Roundtable, where he serves on the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Mr. McIntyre is also a Member of the Board of Governors for the Real Estate Board of New York. In addition, Mr. McIntyre serves on the Boards of the National Jazz Museum of Harlem, the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, and R*E*N*T, and is a member of the Advisory Board for Council of Urban Real Estate (CURE, f/k/a African American Real Estate Professionals of New York).