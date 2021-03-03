UDR to Participate in Citi Global Property CEO Conference

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that Thomas W. Toomey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a roundtable discussion at the 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference, which is to be held virtually, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under “Presentations & Webcasts.”