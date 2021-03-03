 

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Rebranding of Ventures Business to RenaissanceRe Capital Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.03.2021, 22:15  |  39   |   |   

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) announced today that it will be rebranding its Ventures business as “RenaissanceRe Capital Partners.” Chris Parry, SVP, Global Head – Capital Partners (pending Bermuda Immigration approval), will lead this business and report to Kevin O’Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

RenaissanceRe Capital Partners will remain focused on managing RenaissanceRe’s third-party capital relationships, joint ventures and managed funds, including DaVinci, Medici, Top Layer, Upsilon, and Vermeer.

Mr. O’Donnell said: “Our strategy is to match attractive risk with efficient capital, and over the last two decades, our third-party capital management business has grown into one of the most distinguished in the industry. Critical to this success has been our partnership approach and strong alignment with third-party investors. The name RenaissanceRe Capital Partners reflects this differentiated model.”

As part of this rebranding, the strategic investments pillar of the business has been renamed “RenaissanceRe Strategic Investments.” Jonathan (J.J.) Anderson, SVP, Global Head – Strategic Investments, will report to Bob Qutub, Chief Financial Officer, and be responsible for seeking and managing public and private investments that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while advancing RenaissanceRe’s business objectives.

Mr. Qutub said: “Operating an Integrated System is an important aspect of our strategy. Bringing RenaissanceRe Strategic Investments under the finance umbrella will unify our investment approach, enhance our business capabilities and increase shareholder value.”

Mr. O’Donnell continued: “Chris and J.J. are highly experienced RenaissanceRe team members and Bob and I look forward to continue working with them as we advance our strategy through these two important functions.”

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements made in this Press Release, including any statements regarding any future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plan and any objectives for future operations, reflect RenaissanceRe’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the factors affecting future results disclosed in RenaissanceRe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Rebranding of Ventures Business to RenaissanceRe Capital Partners RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) announced today that it will be rebranding its Ventures business as “RenaissanceRe Capital Partners.” Chris Parry, SVP, Global Head – Capital Partners (pending Bermuda …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Clean Energy and Total Sign Joint Venture to Develop Carbon-Negative Fuel and Infrastructure
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Twenty-Sixth Consecutive Annual Increase in Quarterly Dividend