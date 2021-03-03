CompuCom Issues Statement Regarding Malware Incident

CompuCom, a managed services provider and wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), today issued the following statement:

Certain CompuCom information technology systems have been affected by a malware incident which is affecting some of the services that we provide to certain customers. Our investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing. We have no indication at this time that our customers' systems were directly impacted by the incident.

As soon as we became aware of the situation, we immediately took steps to contain it, and engaged leading cybersecurity experts to begin an investigation. We are also communicating with customers to provide updates about the situation and the actions we are taking.