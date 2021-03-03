 

Radius Health, Inc. Announces $175 Million Financing Transaction

  • Repurchases $112.2 million of principal amount of the 3.00% convertible notes due September 1, 2024 (“2024 Notes”), representing approximately 37% of the outstanding 2024 Notes
  • Estimated excess cash proceeds of approximately $14.2 million will be added to the balance sheet
  • Eliminates approximately 2.3 million shares of potential future dilution upon conversion of the notes
  • Creates flexible debt structure with a more balanced mix of secured and unsecured tranches
  • Radius reaffirms 2021 financial guidance
  • Funding provided by MidCap Financial and additional lenders via an amendment and restatement of Radius’ existing loan agreement

BOSTON, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced that the Company has entered into amended and restated credit facilities in the aggregate principal amount of $175 million, consisting of a $150 million term loan, which includes a cashless conversion of $25 million in existing term loans, and a $25 million revolving credit facility. The amended and restated credit facilities also provide for an additional $25 million term loan at the lenders’ discretion. The transaction represents a significant upsize from the Company’s prior senior $95 million loan facilities, which consisted of a $55 million term loan ($25 million of which had been drawn) and a $20 million revolving credit facility that also included an additional $20 million of potential incremental availability. The amended and restated loan is expected to close on or about March 11.

Jim Chopas, the Company’s Principal Finance and Accounting Officer said “this transaction demonstrates the Company’s improved financial strength and ability to access the debt capital markets on what we see as favorable terms to fund its corporate objectives. We expect the increase in cash interest expense to be absorbed by the Company’s cash flow.”

Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used in the following three ways:

  1. Repurchase $112.2 million of aggregate principal amount of the Company’s existing 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due September 1, 2024
  2. Rollover the existing $25 million term loan into the new loan
  3. Add $14.2 million of cash to the balance sheet, increasing liquidity as of 12/31/2020 on a pro forma basis from $114.7 million to $128.9 million, subject to change based on adjustments to the aggregate repurchase price of the 2024 Notes over the VWAP Period

The expected aggregate repurchase price of the 2024 Notes is $105.7 million, inclusive of accrued interest, which represents a discount of 6% to face value and convertible debt cancellation of $6.7 million. The aggregate repurchase price is subject to adjustment based in part on the daily volume-weighted average prices per share of the Company’s common stock during a ten-trading day pricing period (“VWAP Period”) following execution of the Repurchase Agreements. As a result of the transaction, the Company’s annual cash interest expense will increase by approximately $6.3 million, driven by the higher term loan interest rate relative to the 2024 Notes.

