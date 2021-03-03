DIAGNOS Announces Stock Options Grants

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

BROSSARD, Quebec, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces grants totalling 125,000 stock options to two of its officers. Stock options vest at 50% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of these stock options has been established at $0.57 per share. The expiry date to which these stock options can be exercised has been fixed to March 2, 2026.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based of its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s AI-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

