 

PyroGenesis is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Mr. Ben Naccarato to the Board of Directors, effective immediately

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.03.2021, 22:20  |  124   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://www.pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Ben Naccarato, as an independent director.

Mr. Naccarato, CPA, CMA, is the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., a NASDAQ listed environmental services company, providing unique radioactive mixed and industrial waste management services. Mr. Naccarato brings to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) more than 30 years of experience in senior financial positions in the environmental industry. Mr. Naccarato is a graduate from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce and Finance Degree as well as being a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Management Accountant (CPA, CMA). 

“On behalf of the Board, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Mr. Naccarato as its newest independent director,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “Mr. Naccarato brings to the Board an impressive set of financial and accounting skills, combined with an extensive background in environmental services. He also has broad experience as an executive in a publicly traded company. We are looking forward to having Mr. Naccarato add his expertise to that of the Board’s during this exciting time in the Company's evolution, and we look forward to his contribution to the Company’s next stage of growth.” 

The appointment of Mr. Naccarato remains subject to regulatory and exchange approval.

Separately, the Company is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a lease agreement for an additional 31, 632 sq. ft. which will almost double its existing manufacturing footprint in Montreal, QC, Canada.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company’s core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PyroGenesis is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Mr. Ben Naccarato to the Board of Directors, effective immediately MONTREAL, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://www.pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Relay Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Firm Cybeats Technologies Fortifying Critical Pandemic Device ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On Track; Cash-on-Hand > $27.5M
22.02.21
PyroGenesis CEO to Present at the 7th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste & Environmental Services Symposium on March 18
18.02.21
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Listing Application with NASDAQ

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
1.906
Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete