 

H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

03.03.2021   

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information
Investor Relations:
Media Relations:
 Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com
Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com



Zeit
01.03.21
H&R Block Recognized as One of Best Places to Work in 2021 for LGBTQ Equality
22.02.21
H&R Block to Release Fiscal Third Quarter Results on March 9, 2021
22.02.21
H&R Block Providing Help to Associates, Customers, and Communities Recovering from Historic Winter Storm
17.02.21
New Study Reveals Ongoing Revenue Woes for Small Businesses, with Black-Owned Businesses Disproportionately Affected from Lingering Pandemic
11.02.21
U.S. expats have tax filing help with H&R Block’s new DIY tax software
04.02.21
A Refund Advance Loan at H&R Block Could Mean up to $3,500 Today in the Pockets of Hardworking Americans After Filing Their Tax Returns

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
11
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)