CorEnergy Announces 2020 Results and Affirms Outlook
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Performance Summary
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 financial highlights are as follows:
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Total
|
|
Basic
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Total
|
|
Basic
|
|
Diluted
|
Net Loss (Attributable to Common Stockholders)1
|
$
|
(4,981,352
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.36
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.36
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(315,257,388
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(23.09
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(23.09
|
)
|
|
NAREIT Funds from Operations (NAREIT FFO)1
|
$
|
(2,923,236
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(14,800,449
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.08
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.08
|
)
|
|
Funds From Operations (FFO)1
|
$
|
(2,912,869
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(14,939,667
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.09
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.09
|
)
|
|
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)1
|
$
|
(1,881,530
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
7,076,213
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
Dividends Declared to Common Stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
1 Management uses AFFO as a measure of long-term sustainable operational performance. NAREIT FFO, FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of NAREIT FFO, FFO and AFFO, as presented, to Net Loss Attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders are included at the end of this press release. See Note 1 for additional information.
Recent Developments
On February 4, 2021, CorEnergy announced the acquisition of Crimson Midstream Holdings, LLC (“Crimson”), a California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) regulated crude oil pipeline owner and operator, for $350.0 million. The acquired assets include four critical infrastructure pipeline systems spanning approximately 2,000 miles across northern, central and southern California, connecting desirable native California crude production to in-state refineries producing state-mandated specialized fuel blends, among other products. The acquired assets qualify for REIT treatment under established IRS regulations and CorEnergy’s Private Letter Ruling (PLR). As a result of the acquisition, CorEnergy now owns six pipeline systems in three markets serving diversified, creditworthy shippers.
"CorEnergy's acquisition of Crimson California creates a diversified, utility-like energy infrastructure platform serving diverse, credit-worthy customers," said Dave Schulte, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Combined with our stable MoGas and Omega assets, which opened a new interconnect with the Spire STL Pipeline in the fourth quarter, CorEnergy is now positioned to operate or lease long-lived critical energy infrastructure in highly regulated oil and natural gas markets with the ability to adapt and expand our assets as the energy market transforms itself in the coming decades. We see additional upside opportunities as both consumers and producers return to pre-COVID-19 activity levels, through commercial growth opportunities leveraging Crimson’s leading position in the market and extensive real property ownership for renewable fuel storage and distribution, carbon capture potential, and the shift to lower carbon power sourcing. We have created a flexible platform to now focus on acquiring complementary assets to provide scale and diversification across the value chain and geographically. We believe this evolution of our strategy best serves our stakeholders by enabling CorEnergy to provide an initial stable common stock dividend with multiple avenues for growth."
CorEnergy has also agreed to internalize (the “Internalization”) its REIT manager, Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC (the “Manager”), for consideration of $16.9 million, subject to stockholder approval. As a result of the Internalization, CorEnergy anticipates that the pro forma management fees of approximately $5.5 million will be replaced with an estimated $3.4 million annualized SG&A expenses.
Outlook
CorEnergy provided the following outlook subsequent to its February 4, 2021 acquisition of Crimson California.
- Revenue expected to be $130-$135 million annualizing both CORR’s legacy assets and Crimson’s assets for 2021
- Internalization of manager expected to result in approximately $2.0 million of annualized SG&A savings
- Expected run rate combined EBITDA of $50-$52 million on an annualized basis beginning in Q2 2021
- Maintenance capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $10-$11 million in 2021
- Initial annualized dividend of $0.20, targeting $0.35-$0.40 upon a return to pre-COVID market conditions in California, with near term commercial opportunities providing upside
- Total leverage at closing of 4.4x expected EBITDA; senior secured leverage of 2.1x
- Term Loan amortization scheduled at $8.0 million per year facilitates deleveraging to a target of < 4.0x by FYE 2022 to create financial flexibility and reduce risk
Dividend Declaration
Common Stock: A fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.05 per share was declared for CorEnergy’s common stock. The dividend was paid on February 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 12, 2021.
Preferred Stock: For the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share was declared. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, was paid on February 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 12, 2021.
Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
CorEnergy will host a conference call on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at 877-407-8035 (for international, 1-201-689-8035) approximately five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.
A replay of the call will be available until 9:00 a.m. Central Time on April 4, 2021 by dialing 877-481-4010 (for international, 1-919-882-2331). The Conference ID is 58659. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy’s Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.
Notes
1NAREIT FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses of depreciable properties, real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs or loan origination costs) and other adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and non-controlling interests. Adjustments for non-controlling interests are calculated on the same basis. FFO as we have presented it here, is derived by further adjusting NAREIT FFO for distributions received from investment securities, income tax expense (benefit) from investment securities, net distributions and other income and net realized and unrealized gain or loss on other equity securities. CorEnergy defines AFFO as FFO Adjusted for Securities Investment plus deferred rent receivable write-off, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for loan (gain) loss, net of tax, transaction costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, accretion of asset retirement obligation, non-cash costs associated with derivative instruments, (gain) loss on the settlement of ARO, and certain costs of a nonrecurring nature, less maintenance, capital expenditures (if any), income tax expense (benefit) unrelated to securities investments, amortization of debt premium, and other adjustments as deemed appropriate by Management. Reconciliations of NAREIT FFO, FFO Adjusted for Securities Investments and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders are included in the additional financial information attached to this press release. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, including EBITDA, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Leased property, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,832,167 and $105,825,816
|
$
|
64,938,010
|
|
|
$
|
379,211,399
|
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $22,580,810 and $19,304,610
|
106,224,598
|
|
|
106,855,677
|
|
Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $600,000 and $600,000
|
1,209,736
|
|
|
1,235,000
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
99,596,907
|
|
|
120,863,643
|
|
Deferred rent receivable
|
—
|
|
|
29,858,102
|
|
Accounts and other receivables
|
3,675,977
|
|
|
4,143,234
|
|
Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $2,130,334 and $1,956,710
|
1,077,883
|
|
|
2,171,969
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
2,228,623
|
|
|
804,341
|
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
4,282,576
|
|
|
4,593,561
|
|
Goodwill
|
1,718,868
|
|
|
1,718,868
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
284,953,178
|
|
|
$
|
651,455,794
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs of $0 and $158,070
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
33,785,930
|
|
Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $3,041,870 and $3,768,504
|
115,008,130
|
|
|
118,323,496
|
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
8,762,579
|
|
|
8,044,200
|
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
4,685,288
|
|
|
6,000,981
|
|
Management fees payable
|
971,626
|
|
|
1,669,950
|
|
Unearned revenue
|
6,125,728
|
|
|
6,891,798
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
$
|
135,553,351
|
|
|
$
|
174,716,355
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $125,270,350 and $125,493,175 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 10,000,000 authorized; 50,108 and 50,197 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
$
|
125,270,350
|
|
|
$
|
125,493,175
|
|
Capital stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 13,651,521 and 13,638,916 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (100,000,000 shares authorized)
|
13,652
|
|
|
13,639
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
339,742,380
|
|
|
360,844,497
|
|
Retained deficit
|
(315,626,555)
|
|
|
(9,611,872)
|
|
Total Equity
|
149,399,827
|
|
|
476,739,439
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
284,953,178
|
|
|
$
|
651,455,794
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease revenue
|
$
|
30,125
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,712,017
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,351,123
|
|
|
|
$
|
67,050,506
|
|
|
Deferred rent receivable write-off
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(30,105,820
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Transportation and distribution revenue
|
5,815,990
|
|
|
|
4,970,173
|
|
|
|
19,972,351
|
|
|
|
18,778,237
|
|
|
Financing revenue
|
32,098
|
|
|
|
27,295
|
|
|
|
120,417
|
|
|
|
116,827
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
5,878,213
|
|
|
|
21,709,485
|
|
|
|
11,338,071
|
|
|
|
85,945,570
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation and distribution expenses
|
2,023,900
|
|
|
|
1,376,152
|
|
|
|
6,059,707
|
|
|
|
5,242,244
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
2,036,287
|
|
|
|
2,492,346
|
|
|
|
12,231,922
|
|
|
|
10,596,848
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion expense
|
2,174,630
|
|
|
|
5,646,254
|
|
|
|
13,654,429
|
|
|
|
22,581,942
|
|
|
Loss on impairment of leased property
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
140,268,379
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
146,537,547
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Loss on termination of lease
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
458,297
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total Expenses
|
6,234,817
|
|
|
|
9,514,752
|
|
|
|
319,210,281
|
|
|
|
38,421,034
|
|
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
$
|
(356,604
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
12,194,733
|
|
|
|
$
|
(307,872,210
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
47,524,536
|
|
|
Other Income (Expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net distributions and other income
|
$
|
21,937
|
|
|
|
$
|
426,797
|
|
|
|
$
|
471,449
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,328,853
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(2,247,994
|
)
|
|
|
(2,996,512
|
)
|
|
|
(10,301,644
|
)
|
|
|
(10,578,711
|
)
|
|
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,549,968
|
|
|
|
(33,960,565
|
)
|
|
Total Other Income (Expense)
|
(2,226,057
|
)
|
|
|
(2,569,715
|
)
|
|
|
1,719,773
|
|
|
|
(43,210,423
|
)
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(2,582,661
|
)
|
|
|
9,625,018
|
|
|
|
(306,152,437
|
)
|
|
|
4,314,113
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current tax expense (benefit)
|
3,662
|
|
|
|
(472,498
|
)
|
|
|
(395,843
|
)
|
|
|
(120,024
|
)
|
|
Deferred tax expense
|
85,357
|
|
|
|
289,788
|
|
|
|
310,985
|
|
|
|
354,642
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit), net
|
89,019
|
|
|
|
(182,710
|
)
|
|
|
(84,858
|
)
|
|
|
234,618
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss) attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders
|
$
|
(2,671,680
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
9,807,728
|
|
|
|
$
|
(306,067,579
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4,079,495
|
|
|
Preferred dividend requirements
|
2,309,672
|
|
|
|
2,313,780
|
|
|
|
9,189,809
|
|
|
|
9,255,468
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Common Stockholders
|
$
|
(4,981,352
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
7,493,948
|
|
|
|
$
|
(315,257,388
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,175,973
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.36
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
(23.09
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.36
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
(23.09
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
13,651,521
|
|
|
|
13,549,797
|
|
|
|
13,650,718
|
|
|
|
13,041,613
|
|
|
Diluted
|
13,651,521
|
|
|
|
13,549,797
|
|
|
|
13,650,718
|
|
|
|
13,041,613
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.050
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.750
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.900
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.000
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(306,067,579
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4,079,495
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax, net
|
310,985
|
|
|
|
354,642
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion
|
14,924,464
|
|
|
|
23,808,083
|
|
|
Loss on impairment of leased property
|
140,268,379
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property
|
146,537,547
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Loss on termination of lease
|
458,297
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Deferred rent receivable write-off, noncash
|
30,105,820
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(11,549,968
|
)
|
|
|
33,960,565
|
|
|
Gain on sale of equipment
|
(13,683
|
)
|
|
|
(7,390
|
)
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Increase in deferred rent receivables
|
(247,718
|
)
|
|
|
(3,915,347
|
)
|
|
Decrease in accounts and other receivables
|
467,257
|
|
|
|
940,009
|
|
|
Increase in financing note accrued interest receivable
|
(18,069
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(1,424,332
|
)
|
|
|
(136,108
|
)
|
|
Decrease in management fee payable
|
(698,324
|
)
|
|
|
(161,663
|
)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
(1,903,936
|
)
|
|
|
2,517,069
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue
|
(766,070
|
)
|
|
|
339,749
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
10,383,070
|
|
|
|
$
|
61,779,104
|
|
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net
|
(2,186,155
|
)
|
|
|
(372,934
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
Principal payment on financing note receivable
|
43,333
|
|
|
|
65,000
|
|
|
Principal payment on note receivable
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,000,000
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
$
|
(2,127,822
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4,699,066
|
|
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Debt financing costs
|
—
|
|
|
|
(372,759
|
)
|
|
Cash paid for extinguishment of convertible notes
|
—
|
|
|
|
(78,939,743
|
)
|
|
Cash paid for maturity of convertible notes
|
(1,676,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Cash paid for repurchase of convertible notes
|
(1,316,250
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Cash paid for settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility
|
(3,074,572
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Net offering proceeds on convertible debt
|
—
|
|
|
|
116,355,125
|
|
|
Repurchases of Series A preferred stock
|
(161,997
|
)
|
|
|
(60,550
|
)
|
|
Dividends paid on Series A preferred stock
|
(9,242,797
|
)
|
|
|
(9,255,121
|
)
|
|
Dividends paid on common stock
|
(12,286,368
|
)
|
|
|
(39,100,656
|
)
|
|
Principal payments on secured credit facilities
|
(1,764,000
|
)
|
|
|
(3,528,000
|
)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
$
|
(29,521,984
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(14,901,704
|
)
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
(21,266,736
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
51,576,466
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
120,863,643
|
|
|
|
69,287,177
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
99,596,907
|
|
|
|
$
|
120,863,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
9,272,409
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,834,439
|
|
|
Income taxes paid (net of refunds)
|
(466,236
|
)
|
|
|
89,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Cash Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of leased property provided directly to secured lender
|
$
|
18,000,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
591,421
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Cash Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of leased property used in settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility
|
$
|
(18,000,000
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
Reinvestment of distributions by common stockholders in additional common shares
|
—
|
|
|
|
403,831
|
|
|
Common stock issued upon exchange and conversion of convertible notes
|
419,129
|
|
|
|
66,064,966
|
|
|
NAREIT FFO, FFO Adjusted for Securities Investment and AFFO Reconciliation (Unaudited)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Net Income (Loss) attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders
|
$
|
(2,671,680
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
9,807,728
|
|
|
$
|
(306,067,579
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4,079,495
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Dividend Requirements
|
2,309,672
|
|
|
|
2,313,780
|
|
|
9,189,809
|
|
|
|
9,255,468
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Common Stockholders
|
$
|
(4,981,352
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
7,493,948
|
|
|
$
|
(315,257,388
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,175,973
|
)
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
2,050,475
|
|
|
|
5,512,279
|
|
|
13,131,468
|
|
|
|
22,046,041
|
|
|
Amortization of deferred lease costs
|
7,641
|
|
|
|
22,983
|
|
|
61,248
|
|
|
|
91,932
|
|
|
Loss on impairment of leased property
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
140,268,379
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
146,537,547
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Loss on termination of lease
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
458,297
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NAREIT funds from operations (NAREIT FFO)
|
$
|
(2,923,236
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
13,029,210
|
|
|
$
|
(14,800,449
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
16,962,000
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax (expense) benefit from investment securities
|
(10,367
|
)
|
|
|
216,494
|
|
|
139,218
|
|
|
|
12,584
|
|
|
Funds from operations adjusted for securities investments (FFO)
|
$
|
(2,912,869
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
12,812,716
|
|
|
$
|
(14,939,667
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
16,949,416
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred rent receivable write-off
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
30,105,820
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(Gain) loss of extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(11,549,968
|
)
|
|
|
33,960,565
|
|
|
Transaction costs
|
528,113
|
|
|
|
28,115
|
|
|
1,673,920
|
|
|
|
185,495
|
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
308,060
|
|
|
|
333,055
|
|
|
1,270,035
|
|
|
|
1,226,139
|
|
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
116,514
|
|
|
|
110,992
|
|
|
461,713
|
|
|
|
443,969
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
78,652
|
|
|
|
33,784
|
|
|
54,360
|
|
|
|
247,202
|
|
|
Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
|
$
|
(1,881,530
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
13,318,662
|
|
|
$
|
7,076,213
|
|
|
|
$
|
53,012,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
13,651,521
|
|
|
|
13,549,797
|
|
|
13,650,718
|
|
|
|
13,041,613
|
|
|
Diluted
|
13,651,521
|
|
|
|
16,102,310
|
|
|
13,650,718
|
|
|
|
15,425,747
|
|
|
NAREIT FFO attributable to Common Stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
$
|
(1.08
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
Diluted (1)
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
(1.08
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
FFO attributable to Common Stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
(1.09
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
Diluted (1)
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
|
$
|
(1.09
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
|
AFFO attributable to Common Stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.98
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.06
|
|
|
Diluted (2)
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.83
|
|
|
(1)
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, diluted per share calculations exclude dilutive adjustments for convertible note interest expense, discount amortization and deferred debt issuance amortization because such impact is antidilutive. The three months ended December 31, 2019 includes these dilutive adjustments. For periods presented without per share dilution, the number of weighted average diluted shares is equal to the number of weighted average basic shares presented.
|
(2)
|
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, diluted per share calculations include a dilutive adjustment for convertible note interest expense.
