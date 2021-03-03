CorEnergy Announces 2020 Results and Affirms Outlook

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 financial highlights are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Per Share Per Share Total Basic Diluted Total Basic Diluted Net Loss (Attributable to Common Stockholders)1 $ (4,981,352 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (315,257,388 ) $ (23.09 ) $ (23.09 ) NAREIT Funds from Operations (NAREIT FFO)1 $ (2,923,236 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (14,800,449 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.08 ) Funds From Operations (FFO)1 $ (2,912,869 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (14,939,667 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (1.09 ) Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)1 $ (1,881,530 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 7,076,213 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 Dividends Declared to Common Stockholders $ 0.05 $ 0.90

1 Management uses AFFO as a measure of long-term sustainable operational performance. NAREIT FFO, FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of NAREIT FFO, FFO and AFFO, as presented, to Net Loss Attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders are included at the end of this press release. See Note 1 for additional information.

Recent Developments

On February 4, 2021, CorEnergy announced the acquisition of Crimson Midstream Holdings, LLC (“Crimson”), a California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) regulated crude oil pipeline owner and operator, for $350.0 million. The acquired assets include four critical infrastructure pipeline systems spanning approximately 2,000 miles across northern, central and southern California, connecting desirable native California crude production to in-state refineries producing state-mandated specialized fuel blends, among other products. The acquired assets qualify for REIT treatment under established IRS regulations and CorEnergy’s Private Letter Ruling (PLR). As a result of the acquisition, CorEnergy now owns six pipeline systems in three markets serving diversified, creditworthy shippers.

"CorEnergy's acquisition of Crimson California creates a diversified, utility-like energy infrastructure platform serving diverse, credit-worthy customers," said Dave Schulte, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Combined with our stable MoGas and Omega assets, which opened a new interconnect with the Spire STL Pipeline in the fourth quarter, CorEnergy is now positioned to operate or lease long-lived critical energy infrastructure in highly regulated oil and natural gas markets with the ability to adapt and expand our assets as the energy market transforms itself in the coming decades. We see additional upside opportunities as both consumers and producers return to pre-COVID-19 activity levels, through commercial growth opportunities leveraging Crimson’s leading position in the market and extensive real property ownership for renewable fuel storage and distribution, carbon capture potential, and the shift to lower carbon power sourcing. We have created a flexible platform to now focus on acquiring complementary assets to provide scale and diversification across the value chain and geographically. We believe this evolution of our strategy best serves our stakeholders by enabling CorEnergy to provide an initial stable common stock dividend with multiple avenues for growth."

CorEnergy has also agreed to internalize (the “Internalization”) its REIT manager, Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC (the “Manager”), for consideration of $16.9 million, subject to stockholder approval. As a result of the Internalization, CorEnergy anticipates that the pro forma management fees of approximately $5.5 million will be replaced with an estimated $3.4 million annualized SG&A expenses.

Outlook

CorEnergy provided the following outlook subsequent to its February 4, 2021 acquisition of Crimson California.

Revenue expected to be $130-$135 million annualizing both CORR’s legacy assets and Crimson’s assets for 2021

Internalization of manager expected to result in approximately $2.0 million of annualized SG&A savings

Expected run rate combined EBITDA of $50-$52 million on an annualized basis beginning in Q2 2021

Maintenance capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $10-$11 million in 2021

Initial annualized dividend of $0.20, targeting $0.35-$0.40 upon a return to pre-COVID market conditions in California, with near term commercial opportunities providing upside

Total leverage at closing of 4.4x expected EBITDA; senior secured leverage of 2.1x

Term Loan amortization scheduled at $8.0 million per year facilitates deleveraging to a target of < 4.0x by FYE 2022 to create financial flexibility and reduce risk

Dividend Declaration

Common Stock: A fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.05 per share was declared for CorEnergy’s common stock. The dividend was paid on February 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 12, 2021.

Preferred Stock: For the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share was declared. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, was paid on February 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 12, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

CorEnergy will host a conference call on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at 877-407-8035 (for international, 1-201-689-8035) approximately five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.

A replay of the call will be available until 9:00 a.m. Central Time on April 4, 2021 by dialing 877-481-4010 (for international, 1-919-882-2331). The Conference ID is 58659. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy’s Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.

Notes

1NAREIT FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses of depreciable properties, real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs or loan origination costs) and other adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and non-controlling interests. Adjustments for non-controlling interests are calculated on the same basis. FFO as we have presented it here, is derived by further adjusting NAREIT FFO for distributions received from investment securities, income tax expense (benefit) from investment securities, net distributions and other income and net realized and unrealized gain or loss on other equity securities. CorEnergy defines AFFO as FFO Adjusted for Securities Investment plus deferred rent receivable write-off, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for loan (gain) loss, net of tax, transaction costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, accretion of asset retirement obligation, non-cash costs associated with derivative instruments, (gain) loss on the settlement of ARO, and certain costs of a nonrecurring nature, less maintenance, capital expenditures (if any), income tax expense (benefit) unrelated to securities investments, amortization of debt premium, and other adjustments as deemed appropriate by Management. Reconciliations of NAREIT FFO, FFO Adjusted for Securities Investments and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders are included in the additional financial information attached to this press release. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, including EBITDA, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation.

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Leased property, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,832,167 and $105,825,816 $ 64,938,010 $ 379,211,399 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $22,580,810 and $19,304,610 106,224,598 106,855,677 Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $600,000 and $600,000 1,209,736 1,235,000 Cash and cash equivalents 99,596,907 120,863,643 Deferred rent receivable — 29,858,102 Accounts and other receivables 3,675,977 4,143,234 Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $2,130,334 and $1,956,710 1,077,883 2,171,969 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,228,623 804,341 Deferred tax asset, net 4,282,576 4,593,561 Goodwill 1,718,868 1,718,868 Total Assets $ 284,953,178 $ 651,455,794 Liabilities and Equity Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs of $0 and $158,070 $ — $ 33,785,930 Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $3,041,870 and $3,768,504 115,008,130 118,323,496 Asset retirement obligation 8,762,579 8,044,200 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 4,685,288 6,000,981 Management fees payable 971,626 1,669,950 Unearned revenue 6,125,728 6,891,798 Total Liabilities $ 135,553,351 $ 174,716,355 Equity Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $125,270,350 and $125,493,175 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 10,000,000 authorized; 50,108 and 50,197 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively $ 125,270,350 $ 125,493,175 Capital stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 13,651,521 and 13,638,916 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (100,000,000 shares authorized) 13,652 13,639 Additional paid-in capital 339,742,380 360,844,497 Retained deficit (315,626,555) (9,611,872) Total Equity 149,399,827 476,739,439 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 284,953,178 $ 651,455,794

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Lease revenue $ 30,125 $ 16,712,017 $ 21,351,123 $ 67,050,506 Deferred rent receivable write-off — — (30,105,820 ) — Transportation and distribution revenue 5,815,990 4,970,173 19,972,351 18,778,237 Financing revenue 32,098 27,295 120,417 116,827 Total Revenue 5,878,213 21,709,485 11,338,071 85,945,570 Expenses Transportation and distribution expenses 2,023,900 1,376,152 6,059,707 5,242,244 General and administrative 2,036,287 2,492,346 12,231,922 10,596,848 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion expense 2,174,630 5,646,254 13,654,429 22,581,942 Loss on impairment of leased property — — 140,268,379 — Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — — 146,537,547 — Loss on termination of lease — — 458,297 — Total Expenses 6,234,817 9,514,752 319,210,281 38,421,034 Operating Income (Loss) $ (356,604 ) $ 12,194,733 $ (307,872,210 ) $ 47,524,536 Other Income (Expense) Net distributions and other income $ 21,937 $ 426,797 $ 471,449 $ 1,328,853 Interest expense (2,247,994 ) (2,996,512 ) (10,301,644 ) (10,578,711 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — — 11,549,968 (33,960,565 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (2,226,057 ) (2,569,715 ) 1,719,773 (43,210,423 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,582,661 ) 9,625,018 (306,152,437 ) 4,314,113 Taxes Current tax expense (benefit) 3,662 (472,498 ) (395,843 ) (120,024 ) Deferred tax expense 85,357 289,788 310,985 354,642 Income tax expense (benefit), net 89,019 (182,710 ) (84,858 ) 234,618 Net Income (Loss) attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders $ (2,671,680 ) $ 9,807,728 $ (306,067,579 ) $ 4,079,495 Preferred dividend requirements 2,309,672 2,313,780 9,189,809 9,255,468 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Common Stockholders $ (4,981,352 ) $ 7,493,948 $ (315,257,388 ) $ (5,175,973 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ (0.36 ) $ 0.55 $ (23.09 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ 0.55 $ (23.09 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 13,651,521 13,549,797 13,650,718 13,041,613 Diluted 13,651,521 13,549,797 13,650,718 13,041,613 Dividends declared per share $ 0.050 $ 0.750 $ 0.900 $ 3.000

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (306,067,579 ) $ 4,079,495 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax, net 310,985 354,642 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 14,924,464 23,808,083 Loss on impairment of leased property 140,268,379 — Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property 146,537,547 — Loss on termination of lease 458,297 — Deferred rent receivable write-off, noncash 30,105,820 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (11,549,968 ) 33,960,565 Gain on sale of equipment (13,683 ) (7,390 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in deferred rent receivables (247,718 ) (3,915,347 ) Decrease in accounts and other receivables 467,257 940,009 Increase in financing note accrued interest receivable (18,069 ) — Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (1,424,332 ) (136,108 ) Decrease in management fee payable (698,324 ) (161,663 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (1,903,936 ) 2,517,069 Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue (766,070 ) 339,749 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,383,070 $ 61,779,104 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment, net (2,186,155 ) (372,934 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 15,000 7,000 Principal payment on financing note receivable 43,333 65,000 Principal payment on note receivable — 5,000,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (2,127,822 ) $ 4,699,066 Financing Activities Debt financing costs — (372,759 ) Cash paid for extinguishment of convertible notes — (78,939,743 ) Cash paid for maturity of convertible notes (1,676,000 ) — Cash paid for repurchase of convertible notes (1,316,250 ) — Cash paid for settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility (3,074,572 ) — Net offering proceeds on convertible debt — 116,355,125 Repurchases of Series A preferred stock (161,997 ) (60,550 ) Dividends paid on Series A preferred stock (9,242,797 ) (9,255,121 ) Dividends paid on common stock (12,286,368 ) (39,100,656 ) Principal payments on secured credit facilities (1,764,000 ) (3,528,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (29,521,984 ) $ (14,901,704 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (21,266,736 ) $ 51,576,466 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 120,863,643 69,287,177 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 99,596,907 $ 120,863,643 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ 9,272,409 $ 6,834,439 Income taxes paid (net of refunds) (466,236 ) 89,433 Non-Cash Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of leased property provided directly to secured lender $ 18,000,000 $ — Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 591,421 — Non-Cash Financing Activities Proceeds from sale of leased property used in settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility $ (18,000,000 ) $ — Reinvestment of distributions by common stockholders in additional common shares — 403,831 Common stock issued upon exchange and conversion of convertible notes 419,129 66,064,966

NAREIT FFO, FFO Adjusted for Securities Investment and AFFO Reconciliation (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (Loss) attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders $ (2,671,680 ) $ 9,807,728 $ (306,067,579 ) $ 4,079,495 Less: Preferred Dividend Requirements 2,309,672 2,313,780 9,189,809 9,255,468 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Common Stockholders $ (4,981,352 ) $ 7,493,948 $ (315,257,388 ) $ (5,175,973 ) Add: Depreciation 2,050,475 5,512,279 13,131,468 22,046,041 Amortization of deferred lease costs 7,641 22,983 61,248 91,932 Loss on impairment of leased property — — 140,268,379 — Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — — 146,537,547 — Loss on termination of lease — — 458,297 — NAREIT funds from operations (NAREIT FFO) $ (2,923,236 ) $ 13,029,210 $ (14,800,449 ) $ 16,962,000 Less: Income tax (expense) benefit from investment securities (10,367 ) 216,494 139,218 12,584 Funds from operations adjusted for securities investments (FFO) $ (2,912,869 ) $ 12,812,716 $ (14,939,667 ) $ 16,949,416 Add: Deferred rent receivable write-off — — 30,105,820 — (Gain) loss of extinguishment of debt — — (11,549,968 ) 33,960,565 Transaction costs 528,113 28,115 1,673,920 185,495 Amortization of debt issuance costs 308,060 333,055 1,270,035 1,226,139 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 116,514 110,992 461,713 443,969 Income tax expense 78,652 33,784 54,360 247,202 Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) $ (1,881,530 ) $ 13,318,662 $ 7,076,213 $ 53,012,786 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 13,651,521 13,549,797 13,650,718 13,041,613 Diluted 13,651,521 16,102,310 13,650,718 15,425,747 NAREIT FFO attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ (0.21 ) $ 0.96 $ (1.08 ) $ 1.30 Diluted (1) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.94 $ (1.08 ) $ 1.30 FFO attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ (0.21 ) $ 0.95 $ (1.09 ) $ 1.30 Diluted (1) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.92 $ (1.09 ) $ 1.30 AFFO attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.98 $ 0.52 $ 4.06 Diluted (2) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.94 $ 0.52 $ 3.83

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, diluted per share calculations exclude dilutive adjustments for convertible note interest expense, discount amortization and deferred debt issuance amortization because such impact is antidilutive. The three months ended December 31, 2019 includes these dilutive adjustments. For periods presented without per share dilution, the number of weighted average diluted shares is equal to the number of weighted average basic shares presented. (2) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, diluted per share calculations include a dilutive adjustment for convertible note interest expense.

Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005976/en/