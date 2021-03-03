 

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million of 2.950% Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.03.2021, 22:44  |  78   |   |   

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.950% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on March 10, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at the Company’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, provided that the Notes may be redeemed at par one month prior to their maturity.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 10, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its financing arrangements. The Company also may make investments in existing and new portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objectives with proceeds of subsequent borrowings under its existing financing arrangements and also may use the proceeds from any such subsequent borrowings for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as the underwriter for this offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of BCSF before investing. The pricing term sheet dated March 3, 2021, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated March 3, 2021, and the accompanying prospectus dated February 11, 2021, each of which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about BCSF and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of BCSF and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.

BCSF’s shelf registration statement is on file and has been declared effective by the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents BCSF has filed with the SEC for more complete information about BCSF and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, BCSF, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free 1-866-471-2526. You are advised to obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and to carefully review the information contained or incorporated by reference therein before making any investment decision.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, LP, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, LP. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through December 31, 2020, BCSF has invested approximately $3,913.9 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This letter may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this letter may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this letter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million of 2.950% Unsecured Notes Due 2026 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.950% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on March …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Clean Energy and Total Sign Joint Venture to Develop Carbon-Negative Fuel and Infrastructure
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Receives Investment Grade Rating from Moody’s
24.02.21
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces December 31, 2020 Financial Results and Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.34 per Share
11.02.21
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces Preliminary December 31, 2020 Financial Results
11.02.21
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Forms Strategic Partnership With Pantheon