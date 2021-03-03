COMPX ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today a $0.10 per share increase in its regular quarterly dividend. CompX’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty cents ($0.20) per share on its class A common stock, payable on March 23, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

