Hubbell Incorporated Prices Offering of Senior Notes Due 2031

The offering is expected to close on March 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, are expected to be used to redeem in full all of the Company’s outstanding 3.625% Senior Notes due 2022 in an aggregate principal amount of $300 million, which have a stated maturity date of November 15, 2022, and to pay any premium and accrued interest in respect thereof.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Hubbell has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including a prospectus for the offering to which this press release relates. The registration statement became effective upon filing. You should read the prospectus in that registration statement, any applicable prospectus supplement and the other documents that Hubbell has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering before making any investment decision. A copy of any prospectus or prospectus supplement relating to any such transaction may be obtained for free from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement can be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or calling toll-free 1-800-294-1322, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 383 Madison Ave. New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, or calling collect at 212-834-4533, or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., 452 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10018, Attention: Transaction Management Group, or calling toll-free at 866-811-8049.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Hubbell

Hubbell is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical products and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.