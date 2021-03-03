 

AGF Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.03.2021, 22:44  |  77   |   |   

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $39.8 billion as at February 28, 2021.  


AUM

($ billions)
February 28, 2021
January 31, 2021
% Change
Month-Over-Month
February 29, 2020
% Change Year-Over-Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds) $21.4 $20.8   $18.5  
Institutional and Sub-advisory +
High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds 		$15.7 $15.5   $16.2  
Subtotal
(before Private Alternative AUM) 		$37.1 $36.3   $34.7  
Private Alternative AUM $2.7 $2.8   $2.7  
Total AUM $39.8 $39.1 1.8% $37.4 6.4%
           
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM $21.6 $21.2   $19.5  



Mutual Fund AUM by Category (including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)
February 28,
2021
January 31,
2021
February 29,
2020
Domestic Equity Funds $3.7 $3.7 $3.4
U.S. and International Equity Funds 10.7 10.1 8.0
Domestic Balanced Funds 0.4 0.4 0.5
U.S. and International Balanced Funds 1.4 1.4 1.4
Domestic Fixed Income Funds 1.5 1.6 1.5
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds 3.5 3.4 3.6
Domestic Money Market 0.2 0.2 0.1
Total Mutual Fund AUM $21.4 $20.8 $18.5

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $40 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com        




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGF Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AGF Management Limited reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $39.8 billion as at February 28, 2021.   AUM ($ billions)February 28, 2021January 31, 2021% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Relay Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Firm Cybeats Technologies Fortifying Critical Pandemic Device ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
AGF Management Limited to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2021
22.02.21
AGF Announces Closure and Liquidation of AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF and AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund
17.02.21
AGF Announces Management Fee Reductions and Proposed Investment Objective Changes
04.02.21
AGF Management Limited - Normal Course Issuer
03.02.21
AGF Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management