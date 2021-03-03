CPS Technologies Corporation Produces Multiple Parts for the MethaneSAT Satellite Program

Grant Bennett, President and CEO, stated “CPS is pleased and honored to be participating in this historic program. The MethaneSAT program could have a major impact on significantly reducing the unnecessary release of Methane into the atmosphere. We are also pleased that participation in this program has allowed us to work with Ball Aerospace, the primary flight system integrator and instrument provider for the MethaneSAT program.”

NORTON, Mass., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CPSH) announces the completion and shipment of several parts to be used in the high-performance spectrometer-based methane sensing system of the MethaneSAT satellite program. MethaneSAT is designed to locate and measure methane from human sources worldwide with much higher sensitivity and spatial resolution and with a far wider field of view than is available with current satellite technology. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during the first 20 years after it is released to the atmosphere.

AlSiC is a metal-matrix composite consisting of the metal aluminum and the ceramic silicon carbide. In power modules and power supplies, as well as many other electronic applications, AlSiC enables higher reliability and higher performance as a result of its material properties, particularly thermal expansion, thermal conductivity and stiffness-to-weight ratio. AlSiC is very light weight, which is an important consideration in space-based and airborne applications.

In addition to the MethaneSAT system, CPS AlSiC components are also found on the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover, International Space Station and in the most recent generation of GPS satellites (GPS III) for the U.S. Space Force. CPS believes AlSiC components will increasingly be used in space-based and airborne applications because of the compelling performance advantages AlSiC provides.

For additional information on the remarkable technologies and capabilities of MethaneSAT please see MethaneSAT’s webpage: https://www.methanesat.org/ .

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

